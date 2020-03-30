squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Albany Herald, would you please publish where the people got the virus in Albany? I would love to know how many got it playing golf and tennis at Doublegate. I’m sure this would help the people on social media that live sad, pathetic lives rest easier knowing they have saved all of the golf and tennis players’ lives in the community. The shelter-in-place ordinance I read said outdoor activities were OK.
Look people, our country is in dire straits. Can we not post negative thoughts, stay away from politics for awhile, and concentrate on the good things that are being done by so many people?
Thank you, Carlton, for writing about Bob Dylan’s song “Murder Most Foul.” It was really moving and more of an experience than a song.
Mindless squawker: Heaven didn’t send us anything but love. The virus is from Wuhan, China. And after watching the ridiculous and failed multimillion-dollar impeachment mess Democrats forced on the American people, I’d say it’s you all who don’t give a rip about anything but power.
Joe Biden was asked what he would do to fight the coronavirus. His answer? “First you have to kill the cure.”
China has been able to build new hospitals and factories while battling coronavirus in cities they quarantined. Now those factories are mass producing and delivering tons of medical supplies to the U.S. and other countries. Why can’t the U.S. produce what it needs?
Proverbs 21:31 says: The horse is prepared against the day of battle, but safety is of the Lord. I think the preachers are wrong who say it’s the Lord’s will if you get COVID-19. I believe He expects us to use common sense to try to avoid it. If they still hold services, they should be warned. If they insist, they should be jailed or placed under house arrest.
When you need a shoulder to cry on, “Hold on Tight to Your Dreams.”
I continue to see obese older people shopping in Walmart and grocery stores. Are you so arrogant to think you are immune from this virus? If you get it, it’s your own fault.
Carlton, that was a damn good song.
Squawker, almost anyone not as arrogant and egocentric as Trump could have handled this pandemic better. Again, an effective leader understands that he doesn’t know everything. So he heeds the counsel of those who know what they are talking about. And he doesn’t resort to childish name-calling when pressed for facts. Kinda like N.Y. Gov. Cuomo. The only stupid comment was yours.
It hasn’t done any good: I told my azalea that the Master’s was postponed, but it bloomed anyway.
As with all large corporations, Phoebe Putney could hire more nurses and staff if they fired some of the “too many” members of the administration. Cut where the fat is located — at the expensive west wing.
How about that Nancy Pelosi. She will not toss a life preserver unless she’s had an opportunity to write “Good Ship Nancy” on it and attach so much junk to it that it sinks. Democrats taking the ship down and putting so many lives at risk.
Has anyone noticed that people have quit shaking hands since we ran out of toilet paper?
