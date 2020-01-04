Chad is showing his self to be a poor winner. Ease up, you won the election. You are starting to sound like Ed Rynders.
I laugh at the people who've said since the municipal election: "Bo is going to change ..." "Chad is going to change ..." or even, laughably, "Demetrius is going to change ..." None of these individuals will change anything by himself. It takes four votes, and this "ME, ME, ME" each is throwing around is useless. Maybe someone should tell them.
Dadgum, late again for my a.m. appointments because of another great column by Doug Porter.
What's so funny about this "Democratic, liberal" town is that many African Americans here, who are assumed to be in those demographics, say they support the policies of President Trump because they're doing better since he became president.
Well done to all the folks at Phoebe ER for the way you handle things. I was impressed by the smooth flow of the work, and the friendly positive attitude of the employees when there truly wasn't any room at the inn. Especially enjoyed the humor interjected by one of the male ER nurses, just wish I could remember his name. Dr. Pruitt did an exceptional job and maintained a concerned professional attitude during the whole time we spent there. You folks are appreciated.
The Democrats say Trump can be investigated because he is not above the law, but Biden cannot be investigated because he is running for president.
The Republican party should have to reimburse the government for all the money they wasted on trying to get Hillary.
That Crooked Trump ... "Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!"
It's amazing Trump trusted American intelligence agencies' information of possible Russian terrorist attacks but he denies all American intelligence agencies' information of Russia's cyberattacks on America. Trump saves Russia again, and to heck with the USA.
Bumbling and ignorant Trump just created his own Benghazi. He sent American airstrikes on five militia bases after an American contractor was killed, and the airstrikes killed 25 militia. Did he beef up security at our embassy in Baghdad before doing so? No, he was clueless as to the probable response, but it played out on national television as the embassy was attacked and torched. The Electoral College (not the popular vote) put Bonespurs Trump into office.
Biden's former co-workers said they would not be voting for him.
I vape. Especially after pork and beans. And anyone near has to vape, too. Ohhhh pork and beans are good for the heart, the more you eat the more you ... vape?
James King's article in the paper was OK, but not having coffee or alcohol? He could be a monk, but I believe they drink wine.
I'm afraid if I start working out I will be too sexy.
No matter what you Trumpsters say, the stock market's performance under Trump still lags behind the Obama economy. Trump's trade war has hurt business and put farmers in bankruptcy. The numbers don't lie, just Trumpsters.
When you go to church Sunday, pray that our great president will continue to guide us on the path of righteousness.