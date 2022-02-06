squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I do not understand the person’s or persons’ obsession with the coroner. Why don’t you go get all the training and certifications then make yourself available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to go out in all kinds of weather to deal with the sad, the bad, the ugly and unimaginable. I can’t even comprehend the stress and toll this must take on a being.
Lot of mail problems caused by carriers taking a paycheck under false pretenses. Time to call out the big guns and get Sanford Bishop involved, visit his local office and complain in person.
I don’t often say this, but I believe Chris Cohilas has done a good job as Dougherty County’s commission chairman. He’s fairly fought for all parts of the community and deserves another four years in office.
Question of the day: Does Biden know he is president? And does Trump know he is not president?
Why isn’t UGA signing Lee County football players? They’ve got the best players.
Thank you, New York Democrats, for such egregious gerrymandering of your state that Georgia Republicans have no regrets doing the same thing in the wonderful Red State of Georgia.
You let one of those so-called “gang-bangers” come at me. I’ll send them home in a box. We all need guns to protect ourselves.
I don’t know how tall Mike Pence is in height, but never has he stood taller than with his rebuke of little man Trump.
Let us take a step back and check our behavior. What we saw was real. It was not “legitimate political discourse.” It was part of a failed plot to overturn democracy in our country. Let’s make lying wrong again. Let’s make racism wrong again. Let’s make hate wrong again.
I wish someone loved me enough to take me on a dolphin adventure along the Gulf Coast. Good story, excellent pictures.
Solar power is nice and quiet, and sunshine is free, but a nuclear winter or a super volcano eruption in Yellowstone would block the sun for months. Solar panels make some power with ambient light, but the loss of 90% of the solar power grid will have utilities scrambling to try to get coal-fired power plants back online. Trouble is, it will be too late.
Amen, Fletcher. How about our so-called leaders making the U.S. Postal Service hold its employees accountable? Too many of them are getting away with doing only the parts of their jobs they decide to do.
In the month of January, Sleepy Joe has added 467,000 jobs in this country. Democrats are creating jobs for everybody, and right-wingers are creating hate.
Why do eggs come in a flimsy carton and batteries come in something only a chainsaw can open?
I was, frankly, quite surprised at the number of new — and improved — businesses coming to town. Most of them seem to be the mom-and-pop types, the ones opened by people who are chasing their dreams. But they won’t succeed if we don’t support them.
Trump continues to lie that Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results. How do you Trumpsters justifying supporting a serial liar?
Cohilas has already served his usefulness. It’s time for somebody with fresh, new ideas to run the show in the county.
