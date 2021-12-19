squawkbox@albanyherald.com
No, not “everyone else,” Squawker. I would be happy to never see another political remark. I am sick to death over the Trump, Biden ones. I grew up feeling respect at least for the current president. But I keep trying to remember we all have the same rights here.
Jim Hendricks, bless you for your excellent and heart-felt tribute to Joe Farris. He was a saint of a man, and you captured that spirit with your column. Godspeed and rest in peace, Mr. Farris.
My wife and I felt the need to be tested for COVID. We went to the Oakridge Drive testing site, and we and the testers were the only ones there. I hope it was because people were out getting booster shots.
You people who do nothing but repeat disrespectful comments about our president and other leaders and then have the nerve to call yourself “patriots” and “real Americans” are fooling yourself. Your nothing but followers, and mean, disrespectful ones at that.
SMRs, pay attention, your Supreme Leader has put a plan of action in motion to get Stacey Abrams elected governor. Then you will have to move to Alabama.
Excellent inside look at business in the time of COVID in the interview with Anthony King. I understand a little better why they’re operating the way they do, and I plan to be a little more understanding as I buy from them in the future.
As homeowners are paying their property taxes this week (only 40% owner occupied), take a look at your school taxes, which is about half of your entire bill. Funding schools where fighting and gangs are the norm, illegitimate children being born to students. While Dougherty continues to perform at the bottom of state and federal testing. Are you getting your money’s worth?
WALB’s technical problems show how much they miss Bill and the Bobs.
For all you guys trying to make a couple of bucks for the holidays, try selling your plasma. You can go to the plasma center on Clark Avenue and sit in a chair for a couple of hours with a needle in your arm, and they will pay you a couple hundred dollars, no taxes, no withholding They buy your plasma and resell it. And you can sell the plasma over and over, make money like a regular job.
Clever column about the Christmas gifts, especially the big box of popcorn and the star registry. Some people are unimaginative, and some are just gullible.
Nothing against our new city manager. I hope he fares well. But $200,000 salary and a $12,000 signing bonus? Albany’s population is now 69,647. Compare that to Valdosta at 56,515. Valdosta’s city manager’s salary is $93,426. 13,132 more people, but $118,574 more in salary? And Valdosta is growing. And we wonder why our taxes are so high and we continue to lose population.
Trump supporters’ minds are made up, just like their facts. That Vaccinated Man
The reason Mayberry was so peaceful and quiet was because nobody was married. Andy, Aunt Bea, Barney, Floyd, Howard, Goober, Gomer, Sam, Earnest T. Bass, Helen, Thelma Lou, Clara and, of course, Opie, were all single. The only married person was Otis, and he stayed drunk.
