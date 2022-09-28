Thank you, squawker, for your comments about Christians being belittled. If that is the worst thing that happens, we are truly blessed. I pray this country never gets to the time like it was in the first century when Christians were killed because of their belief in Christ.
One of the biggest mistakes we make is assuming we will have more time to make up for past differences.
How can you tell if you are in the presence of an Albany Christian? If you say something that challenges their thought process, they will become unglued and combative. They missed another of the essential tenets. They just can't seem to turn the other cheek.
We are in a recession, Dow Jones keeps dropping, we have a massive border control issue, rising crime rates, high food and gas prices, energy crises and all Joe Biden and the Democrats are worried about is a name change for the Atlanta Braves.
There are so many campaign signs in the city rights of way. Warnock signs are littering the streets. I will volunteer to remove those signs that are placed illegally.
The only thing Fannie and Freddie are conduiting these days is taxpayer funds as they are both in conservatorship because of their reckless business practices.
The people who have squawked about "Christians" in this forum are not "making fun of Christianity." They're making fun of you people who call yourselves Christians and yet you are all-in when it comes to the very anti-Christian antics of Donald Trump. You have found a new god that has nothing to do with Christianity.
Today has been an easy day for my carrier. I did not get my mail, so I guess the carrier was running out of time and just drove past my mailbox. If it were in my power, she would be looking for another job come Monday. The postmaster might look around also.
The Republicans and their partners the QAnon followers now are in full worship of their Orange Jesus. Their last rally in Ohio shows this in full force. The pump-up music, the adoration of a false prophet, the salutes to an abhorrent philosophy are all too familiar. It is so similar to the meetings that were held in Nuremberg.
"60 Minutes" asked Joe Biden about America wondering if he was fit to be president. Biden replied “Just watch me man.” America has been watching, and they don’t like what they see.
To the Fox-viewing SMR who is so proud: Boy, you must think highly of yourself to equate your brainless decision to watch Fox with the persecution directed at our Lord and Savior. But I digress. SMRs have this false sense of superiority, so it's not surprising that a particular SMR would place themself on that level. Signed, Yours Truly
Go ahead, ban voters who are ignorant of American political science. That should get nearly all of the Democrats.
For all you people who have your head in the sand about illegal immigration — more than 2 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border this year. More than 3 million since Biden took office. No vetting of any of them. This puts a strain on your pocketbook and everything else in this country.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.