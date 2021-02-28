Keep in mind, the same people who can't tell us if it will rain on Friday are telling us the polar ice caps will melt in 10 years if we don't drive a Prius.
Beautiful story by Donna Anderson about her sister. God bless you, ma'am. You, your sister and your other siblings were all fortunate to have each other.
Way to go, Doug Porter. Your story was just what I needed to get me through my current case of COVID blues.
Cancel culture is just evil.
NBC reported on the Democrats' huge bill they are calling a "Covid Bill." Of course, they are reporting Republicans object saying much in the bill is unrelated to COVID-19. NBC then lists some items in the bill. You guessed it. They failed to list any of the pork such as the $100 million tunnel in Pelosi's district.
Fletcher, you answered your own question. This generation of freeloaders has no pride in their neighborhoods; they have no pride in themselves. That's what you get with generations who are given everything without working for it.
Hey YT and MM, I would rather be a Trump-voting idiot than a Warnock-voting racist. The only qualification you were interested in was his race.
During the heavy rains that we experienced in this area, I was concerned that Yours Truly and That Masked Man were out in the rain with no idea how to get out of it, but I see that some loving soul must have happened along and led them to safety.
I have a Publix within 2.5 miles of my house. But I choose to drive to the Lee County Publix to shop. It is the results of employees' attitude. Don't even think you are going to get special service out of the Dawson Road Publix deli. They really know where their salaries come from. It's called customers.
If you cheat to get into college you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into the country, you go to college for free.
Amen, Fletcher. This place is a rat hole ... no pride, no decency.
Ryan Cooper in The Week: One faction of Republicans would let the country burn if it benefited them politically, and another faction is so crazy they don't believe in fire. That Masked Man
I truly feel Biden doesn‘t have our best interest at heart. He is well on his way to destroying life as we know it. Americans last. He is incompetent
So, MM and YT, you say Georgia is a blue state? That’s a good one. Just because the liberal imports in metro Atlanta voted for two Democrats doesn’t change our Republican governor, Republican lieutenant governor, Republican secretary of state, Republican state Congress, etc. Ain’t nothing blue about Georgia except that crap hole called metro Atlanta.
After Joe Biden gets rid of Covid-19 this year, there will be no need for absentee ballots.
Just heard about callers contacting people about owing Phoebe money. Of course, this is a scam. Later, scammers called my home claiming to be from Phoebe. My wife and I have had treatment at Phoebe within the last few months. The scammers would not call anyone that had never been to Phoebe, so it looks like some information is coming out of the hospital. Maybe their employees are involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.