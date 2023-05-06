Every weekday afternoon at nearly the exact same time, the same cars loudly zoom by Lake Loretta at extreme speed like they are in a NASCAR race. And every day there is no cop around to stop their terroristic driving and noise pollution. A horrible accident waiting to happen.
Yet another mass shooting. First comments were about the mental issues of the shooter, which is usual. There have been people with mental issues in America for my 70 years. But somehow they have suddenly become mass shooters. Why? Congress stopped working on a chicken in every pot and opted to instead provide a gun in every hand.
Congratulations to Thomasville High School student Kelon Vaughan. His drawing will be on display at the U.S. Capitol. It’s refreshing to read about a young person who is doing something positive.
WHO declared an end to the world pandemic emergency. Please remove your masks so I can understand your speech.
Go ahead and identify as whatever you want, truthful or not. Just don't call us hateful if we decline to participate in your illusions and fantasies. That's on you, 100%.
Squawker, I doubt anyone but you was amused that I could spot an unstable student in seventh grade, but I knew who was and wasn’t acting properly as far back as kindergarten. As for the "Star Trek" shirt, I’ve never seen the show, much less worn the attire, so your aren’t anywhere near as smart as you think. You sound unstable yourself.
A Republican wants to classify my squawks as anti-American. Probably because he is not intelligent enough to understand them. Are transgender women the only ones who send in anti-American squawks? I didn’t get that joke, but I graduated elementary school decades ago. But let me regress: Transgender women ... your mama. The Equality Man
Murderers are on a killing spree: While Republicans in name only prepare to celebrate Juneteenth and homosexual pride month, 29-year-old beautician found murdered on Arizona hiking trail.
Y'all be nice, Carlton does have feelings. Right now, he left the office because he felt like having a jelly doughnut and coffee.
Has anyone figured out why we never see the police and sheriff's department on the roads actually enforcing anything? There have been horrible car accidents recently at major intersections, and everyone in town seems to be begging for safer roads. Are Sproul and Persley just not concerned unless its front-page worthy?
Hey, now. I’m in the same quandary I was during the 2000 presidential election. Choices given were G.W., Gore, Buchanan, Nadar. I cast my vote for Jello Biafra (lead singer of The Dead Kennedys). If my choice is between a feeble octogenarian and a reckless septuagenarian I will look elsewhere.
Being from Miami I was intrigued by the crime stats quoted. Seems there is a bit of a disconnect. Viewing actual Miami-Dade Police stats for this year, the murder rate is up 29%, assaults up 9.8%, but burglaries are down 9.8%. Guess the new crop of criminals didn't get the memo.
President Biden said he wants U.S. military vehicles to be all electric by 2030. Imagine what a gift this is to China.
