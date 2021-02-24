squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Dealing with new Washington, D.C.: When they are ... naïve, teach them; weak, help them; misdirected, guide them; wrong, oppose them; in their lunacy, warn them. When they go stark out of their mind, mad stupid, run from them. Today, I’m running.
Looks like Kelly figured out how much Stacey has made since starting her Political Action Committee and decided to join in on the profits. Wonder which relative or close ally will benefit from this move, as she really doesn’t need the additional income?
Billy Mathis tried to get Mike Sistrunk to do something illegal, so Mike chose to resign. Lee County is losing one of the best employees it has ever had because a self-important politician is working favors for his buddies. The county’s citizens will pay for it.
Carlton’s editorial Sunday about there being two Georgias reminds me of a story. Being a south Georgia boy, one guy never knew he was a second-class Georgian until he enrolled at the University of Georgia. After graduating and returning to south Georgia, he went into the insurance business. He was then a third-class citizen: being from south Georgia and being an insurance salesman.
All the presidents combined did not lie as much as Trump. You RINOs are just looking for something, anything, to fault President Biden. Just like Tucker Carlson, who mocked the president and first lady’s openly affectionate relationship. Or the idiot on Newsmax who said first dog Champ looked like he needed a bath. After four years of Trump, this is what you complain about?
Lovely column about the beach, Carlton. Since I was a young girl, my family and I spent most of our spare time on the Gulf. I don’t go as often today, but I go every chance I get. Got to keep stacking up those memories.
DOJ nominee Kristen Clarke, called blacks “superior.” imagine if a white person said whites were superior. They would be accused of being racist and a white supremacists. Double-standard hypocrisy is alive and well.
If Sen. Cory Anthony Brooker is behind this bill, there is some way he or his friends plan on profiting from its passage.
You Lee County commissioners who are allowing a fine man like Mike Sistrunk to be run out of his job by a snake-oil salesman politician are going to regret this. Mike, best of luck to you; the truth will come out.
Looks like Sleepy Joe’s unity drive has driven Stevie Wonder to choose to flee the United States and move to Ghana.
Congress’ COVID relief bill has “only” $129 billion U.S. dollars earmarked for the teachers union. Are the teachers going to get nurse training to administer vaccines? Or super high intensity training for educating students on how to avoid the virus?
Here’s Walter Williams’ roadmap out of poverty: Complete high school; get a job, any kind of a job; get married before having children, and be a law-abiding citizen. Among both black and white Americans so described, the poverty rate is in the single digits.
Squawker, Trump was returned to his official place of power Jan. 20, and he can sit on several of his golden thrones whenever he has to go at Mar-a-lago.
