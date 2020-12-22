squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I agree with other readers in asking for a more balanced inclusion of editorial articles. Today there were three Republican/conservative articles — Michael Reagan, Marc Thiessen and Cal Thomas — and no Democratic/liberal viewpoints at all. Yet, in the last election, 68% of Dougherty County voted Democratic and only 29% Republican.
Carlton, read your Sunday’s Messiah column. Rightly and well said. Always appreciated you as a good man with a good heart and with courage and resolve to speak plainly when most of the rest of us cowardly complain in the dark. Well done and thank you, my friend.
Why doesn’t Mitt Romney join the Democratic party? He is of no value to the Republicans.
Smart people don’t waste their voting privilege by voting for “None of the Above.” Do your civic duty and vote. If you don’t like either candidate, vote for the lesser of the two evils. Remind yourself that whether you vote or not, one of them is going to be elected.
Carlton Fletcher: Sir, you need to do some serious soul searching.
Why in the world would Gov. Kemp and his daughter, Lucy, attend a White House Christmas party? This is after Trump called him “hapless,” a “fool,” a “clown,” “RINO” and one of the nation’s worst governors? I guess name-calling and death threats to his family aren’t enough to keep him from kissing Trump’s feet.
Democratic liberal Grinch politicians are trying to cancel Christmas and enforce lockdowns that will bankrupt many small businesses. Democrats claim to support civil rights, but in reality they oppose the freedoms detailed in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Some are traitors and some are just ignorant.
We now have a national crisis which eclipses Republican-Democrat political differences. Russia is waging war on our country, and it is becoming apparent that Donald Trump is on Russia’s side. There is a word for that, and the word is treason.
I agree with the squawker about the dominance of far-right editorial columnists in The Albany Herald. I regretted my silence after Eugene Robinson disappeared from the Herald. I surely hope that the Herald won’t listen to the few Trumpers that slam Steve Roberts and publish only columns from the likes of Michael Reagan, Cal Thomas, Marc Theissen, and Byron York.
Senate Republicans are the only ones working on defunding the police. Remember Mitch McConnell said states can go bankrupt before another COVID stimulus comes to his Senate floor. Georgia, let’s defund Mitch and his Senate.
A good metaphor recently seen: “Trump firing members of his administration at this time is akin to shooting passengers on the Titanic.”
Every year it seems to be the same four teams in the college playoff games: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame. Why not skip the regular season and just move up to the playoffs? They need more teams involved to give other teams a chance. Perhaps the top 10 teams. My prediction: Alabama and Clemson will be in the championship game.
We haven’t heard much from “Yours Truly” lately. He must be out copying names off tombstones so he can help fill out mail-in ballots.
