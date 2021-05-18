The Democrats just gave a big boost to Albany's No. 1 cottage industry. The more babies you have, the more money you make.
Most of the drivers in Albany drive like complete idiots. The only time I see blue lights is when they're working a wreck.
Where is the outrage from the Lee County commissioners? One of their own has screwed up royally, and they remain silent? I would hope that there would be an apology coming, but I'm afraid this is going to end up costing taxpayers money ... a lot of money. And yet our "leaders" remain silent.
I hope Mr. Skipper has read over state law about actions that allow a county to remove a commissioner from office. I can't imagine that John Wheaton can remain in office after this latest bit of business.
Mr. Fletcher, Sunday's editorial was spot on; Mr. Lyons' column was outstanding. Keep him in the Sunday lineup.
One SMR squawked that Democrats like to point out the racism of SMRs. Then, this Trumplican had the audacity to accuse Democrats of dividing the country. The cherry on top was saying they have to take the country back. Kudos for realizing you no longer have the country. My question: What makes you think the country is yours? Signed, Yours Truly
I'm so glad we have Spectra running the venues in Albany: Marshall Tucker, Dwight Yoakam, 3 Dog Night, Collective Soul ... all planning shows here. I have nightmares when I think of the tenure of Mattie Goddard. Talk about wasted money.
I could not believe a squawker wrote that Trump "is a true American patriot and the only politician who can be believed by the American people." He is no patriot; he dodged the draft. He cares nothing about our country, only about himself. He has uttered more than 30,000 lies, each of which was disproved by actual facts.
Instead of cooking peas and carrots. Commissioner B.J. should get Mr. Trump to come to Albany and speak.
Anyone who risks his or her health or his or her family's health -- when it comes to wearing masks or social distancing -- on a politician -- any politician -- is someone who deserves to get a potentially deadly virus.
Franklin Graham seems to have had a come-to-Jesus moment. That is, when it comes to promoting COVID vaccination. He has told his followers to get it. Perhaps this should be taken with a grain of salt. Franklin also made the obligatory trek to Mar-a-Largo as every good Trump loyalist has done.
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it." (George Orwell) That Masked Man
First off, I am not a Trump worshipper. I hated some of his tweets and his Yankee mouth, but I loved the way he ran the country. I have quarantined three times, I have worn my mask when needed, and I have had both shots. My mask is now off. If you choose to wear yours the rest of your life, I'm OK with that. Not my business. Enjoy. I will.
More great pictures by Tara Dyer in this weekend's paper. Nice going.
Holy cow. Got a WG&L Bill dated April 14. Received it on May 17. Due Date May 20. Somebody down there should be really ashamed of this billing fiasco.
