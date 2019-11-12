I really appreciated Dr. Lopez's quote in the story on Phoebe's Leapfrog A grade in Tuesday's paper. Mr. Steiner and the other administrators are very actively involved in what's going on at Phoebe. I thank them and the entire staff and congratulate you on your A.
Let's give Jim Quinn the win come December 3rd. Make sure you vote.
Thank you, Terrell Academy, for such a special program today to honor our veterans. Each November -- for 25 years -- Terrell Academy has honored veterans with wonderful programs that are open to all. Again, thanks so much, TA.
Albany voters did the right thing by putting Bo Dorough in the runoff. Now they need to finish the job. This man is by far the most qualified. Let's look beyond color for once and choose the most qualified person to lead our city.
Looking forward to Peppermint Pops this year. One of my -- and my kids' -- favorite things all year is the Instrument Petting Zoo. I'll have my tickets!
Angry but alive squawker: I personally would like to thank the "great mind" for installing the traffic light on 520 and Fussell Road. The north- and southbound traffic speeds through that area were unacceptable. Taxpaying residents shouldn't have risk life and limb on every trip to the store or church. As regards to those furious truckers, they can just get over it.
OK, Gov. Kemp, if Georgia is No. 1 for business ... again, please bring it to south Georgia.
I hope Chad Warbington isn't a "Go along, Get along" commissioner, but a fresh voice with better ideas.
If Albany has prospered under Mayor Hubbard, then why are so many people unemployed and living in poverty?
I heard a lot of blame going around for the people who did nothing when the lady was killed at the bus station, and rightfully so. But the fact remains that this incident occurred right across the street from police central. Surely some officer saw some kind of commotion.
DoughertyCounty/Albany's last property re-evaluation for taxes was 2006. Is your home worth what it was 13 years ago? Citizens should force the issue or continue to pay based on an inflated value.
Chad Warbington will be a good city commissioner. He is a very methodical thinker and will represent his district well. He will do what is in the best interest for the city of Albany as a whole.
The Albany Herald, thank you for the word puzzles. My mind needs daily tweaking since I retired.
Interesting how when Phoebe was making "C's" on Leapfrog, they said the process was "skewed." Now that they made an "A," it's the smartest thing in the history of health care. Come on, folks, can't have it both ways.
One squawker complains that if the Democrats "worked as hard at passing bills as they do trying to destroy Trump ... yada yada yada. Same drivel written by people who obviously don’t know how the government works. The House Democrats have passed literally hundreds of bills and sent them over to the Senate where Moscow Mitch has done nothing, not even scheduled a vote. Ignorance is bliss.
Kamala is the next president or my name ain't Moluk Schray Pilcra.