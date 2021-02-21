You signed on the dotted line to pay for an education that apparently did not result in the benefits you saw it providing. Whether due to your poor scholastic achievement or a poor choice of schools, you and you alone are responsible. Both for the academic failure and that loan.
Each morning I get on my computer and open "Your Daily Digest" from the post office. Today it reported at 7:47 a.m. that four pieces of mail would be delivered. I went to retrieve my mail at 4:05 p.m. and my mailbox was empty. I think this new math has the postal workers confused. My neighbors and I are constantly swapping incorrectly delivered mail.
President Trump wanted to drain the swamp during his time as president. He did not get to fully drain it, but he did get it low enough to expose what was underneath. It all goes to the bottom.
Half the billboards and most of the TV ads are being bought by ambulance-chasing lawyers. It's doing nothing but encouraging people to file frivolous and fraudulent lawsuits.
AOC Political fasting for Lent: “Instead of concentrating on gracing ourselves with Christian virtues, we garnish our plate with the bitter herbs of resentments, we spice our food with the salt of envy, and top it off with the sweet relish of self-righteousness.” ref: Gounaris/Corn. Isaiah 58, a must-read for all of us.
Yours Truly, shaking my head at your liberal ignorance.
Squawker, I am profoundly sad that all you have is a deep unbridled hatred for Rush and his millions of followers. You are truly troubled, and I'm really glad I don't have to be around people like you.
Maybe things will get better, but spring training is just not that exciting this year.
I for the life of me do not understand why anyone would take the vaccine. It does not stop the virus. It is an experimental vaccine, and I've heard of several people getting really sick from it and dying. We do not know what will happen in the future from the shot.
Thank you, Herald, for finally getting an app. My only question: What took you so long?
The 30 cents per gallon increase in gasoline is only the beginning of Biden and the Democrats' fleecing of American citizens. Income tax hikes are next resulting in less take-home pay. And remember that all of us will be impacted regardless of political persuasion and level of income. Hold on to your wallets.
Oh, if only Donald Trump had been re-elected. All would be perfect in the world right now.
Biden has stopped the southern border wall and has requested more federal troops to guard the imperial palace in Washington, D.C. He loves illegal immigrants and is afraid of the American people.
I've read a lot of complaints about our governor in this forum, but I don't know of any politician who could have done as good a job as he has under very difficult conditions. He deserves another term in office.
The somebody who needs to be fired for not repairing or replacing the mail box is Director Louis DeJoy. The other person has been fired: Donald Trump. One of those boxes DeJoy took up to keep people from mailing their ballots should be readily available.
