squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It seems hard to believe how many Russians believe Putin, but then look how many Americans believe Trump.
Why do so many people wait until Friday to order pizza? You know Friday is the busiest day and your pizza is going to take a while to be ready. Don’t blame the store for being short of staff, blame yourself for ordering on Fridays.
You now keep fifties in your wallet to get the cash discount at the gas station instead of the twenties you kept there a year ago.
There are four ways conservatives are suppressing the minority vote: Require ID, must be alive, vote only once, must be a U.S. citizen.
I’ll admit I made a mistake. I thought the Patriot wasn’t an SMR, but he has proven otherwise. Like every SMR, he too will fail and be sent home whimpering with his tail between his legs. You can’t name a lie that I’ve told; I haven’t told any. You weren’t man enough to be in the military so you became a keyboard warrior. Signed, Yours Truly
Why isn’t there mouse-flavored cat food?
Cultural genocide is erasing names of our honorable Confederate dead who were fighting to prevent tyranny and corruption from a huge centralized government that knew no bounds to its authority, completely disregarding the Constitution and bowing at the altar of secular humanism and Socialism.
As we look around in that eternal quest for “new things to do,” let’s not forget about all the good things we have right here at home: Chehaw, the RiverQuarium, the Flint River. the Municipal Auditorium, the symphony, the art museum. There’s a lot going on here.
Sen. Graham says that the Republicans supporting Putin are outliers of his party. Wrong again. They were made the darlings of your party. The party tolerated their contrary behavior in the past, so why are you trying to distance yourselves now? Could it be because we are closer to the elections?
The tide is about to turn. All you sniveling cowards who turned your back on our true president will be exposed and brought to your knees. We are about to take back our country and re-install our true leadership.
I hear the Democrats are putting voting booths in cemeteries to make it easier for the dead to vote without having to walk so far.
Enough already from these jerks claiming the owners of the Texans were “out to get” QB Deshaun Watson. Watson brought all this on himself: 22 pending civil cases, all from women he mistreated during “massages” tells the true story. And now he’s headed to Cleveland, a new hunting ground for his abusive behavior toward women. The Patriot
I quit watching Fox News when the Putin-wing of the Republican party took over.
I wonder if the Herald would sponsor a Squawkbox conference in a venue like the Civic Center. Have TV there as well to cover it. Let’s see if the typing brave step to the mic and share their thoughts. I can. Typewriter bravado probably gets less thoughts started than one would perceive. The red meat certainly does generate mass feeding frenzies.
I’ve got my money on Kentucky in the NCAA tournament. How are they doing?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.