While not necessarily bad things, how did the director of the CVB get elected or appointed to the Board of the Albany Civil Rights Institute, and why is the city of Albany paying for a study of the ACRI’s operations?
You cannot poke fun at Herschel Walker. Trump loves him and he played football at UGA. What better qualifications could someone have to be a Senator?
Sorry, Ludwig, Furman Bisher you are not.
The sad state of Albany’s residential property is expected since ownership is even less than Detroit’s. Local slumlords and absentee rental owners combined with little enforcement of lax property codes is the perfect recipe for where we are now.
Right-wingers, you can’t run out the clock on this virus. This virus will find you. Get the shot.
A wise man said: You can understand history. You can trust government. But you can’t do both.
Those Medicare advantage insurance companies must be kazillonares. Those commercials supposed to stop on Dec. 7 but keep on and never stop.
With all the lawsuits brought against the performer and the venue over the deaths that occurred at the recent concert in Houston, I have yet to hear about the law going after the real culprits: the morons and scum that rushed the stage killing and injuring those people.
Squawker, I wish the grenade that took Max Cleland’s limbs had exploded in your mouth.
Demetrius Young has said he will not follow rules approved by the commission. That is breaking the law and should be met with an arrest if he persists. He thinks he is above the law but he is little more than a racist thug who has lived off welfare so long he feels he can do whatever he wants. If he’s allowed to do so, that proves the other commissioners and police are just scared punks.
Regarding Creede Henshaw’s comments on the vaccine being a freedom of choice, I wish it was. Mandates dictate otherwise.
So Demetrius Young is calling the shots with the city now? He’s a racist — it’s all in the family — who is grandstanding for the local Black Lives Matter group. He doesn’t care about anyone’s life but his own. Ask him sometime why he doesn’t go after drug dealers like he does liquor store owners.
Since drug cartels can distribute fentanyl throughout the entire U.S. within 48 to 72 hours of entering our country, perhaps we should put them in charge of the supply chain.
Trumpsters are against the infrastructure bill because Trump couldn’t get one done and he does not want Biden to get credit for it.
It really is a sad commentary about our country right now to think that 40%-plus of the country (cult) supports a man of no character, Donald Trump.
If Republicans had their way, they would get rid of Medicare.
Squawker, I won’t call you SMR, because you make valid points. I have not and do not condone the riots over the summer. Criminal action needs to be met with adequate consequences. I’m sure if you asked the summer rioters and the insurrectionists, both groups felt they had valid reasons for what they did. I applaud you for using truth and reasoning in your squawk. Well done. Signed, Yours Truly
(2) comments
A minor walks into a small town with his finger on the trigger of an automatic rifle. What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, according to 12 people who should be ashamed of themselves.
Sign seen on a lawn south of Atlanta: HERSCHEL FOR SENIT.
