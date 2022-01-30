squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I agree about the guns. Not only will we need to wear a mask while grocery shopping, we’ll also need body armor.
To the person who stole the Braves flag that was on my wife’s grave at Crown Hill Cemetery: On your next trip robbing graves, you might as well come back and take the flag holder as well. I hope you are proud of yourself for robbing the dead.
Reagan promised to nominate the first woman to the Supreme Court if elected. Biden said he would nominate the first black woman if elected. Can you see the difference and why Trumpsters are upset?
Conclusion: We cannot submit to a Supreme Court nominee one who predisposes us as “supremacists,” nor the rule by this government whose acts are unconstitutional, unrighteous, incompetent, impotent and clueless. Calling good bad and evil good, they know nothing of God, justice and truth, they neither lead nor govern, serve or protect.
Love columns of Gene Lyons. They just make sense. Keep them coming.
Why worry about what other nations might do to us when our own politicians and government itself is doing us in?
While your column won’t be popular with what you call the “gun-nuts,” your point is well-taken. In order to win elections, these Republican lawmakers are willing to throw all gun restrictions out and allow what will no doubt be an increase in lawlessness in this state.
The whole world is short-staffed. Be nice to the ones that showed up.
It’s pansy-aes like you who aren’t man enough to carry a gun that has led to the current rise in gun violence. Let one of those punks bother me or my family, and I’ll shoot them where they stand.
A Squawkbox first, taking on three SMRs in one squawk: To the SMR lying about BLM, your anger and racism are evident. You can’t provide details because you lie. SMR 2, the fake Marine who said “uuura” instead of “ooh-rah.” You’re a wannabe or never was. SMR 3, I spent 27 years as a cop fighting gang violence. What have you done? Signed, Yours Truly
Comedian Jim Gaffigan said he would have voted for a dead corpse than vote for Donald Trump. Well he voted for Joe Biden, so that was close enough.
Sadly, law-abiding citizens need guns to protect themselves. The bad guys are going to get guns. The decent people need the same opportunity to keep pace.
Since Biden has decided to nominate a black female for Supreme Court Justice, he should follow in the tradition of Kamala Harris and appoint another token. Whoopi Goldberg would be the perfect choice. A loud mouth with an irritating laugh.
I realize most college coaches in all sports are bottom feeders, do not care if a player has any integrity, just sign him/her. But Auburn signing long-term $5 million a year to Bruce Pearl is crazy. He is the lowest of the low, been involved in scandals all of his career. shameful.
Come on, Fletcher, you aren’t a man until you strap on a gun and walk around the community like you’re some kind of bad-a. Most of these make-believe cowboys would soil their pants if someone confronted them. Same goes for Kemp and those namby-pambies under the Gold Dome.
