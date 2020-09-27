Kim Jong Un, Trump BFF second only to Putin, apologized to South Korea for his troops murdering a government worker. The man was shot with 10 rounds then set on fire. Remember Trump’s quick defense of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi? Trump supporters, these authoritarians are who your “great man of God” admires and looks up to.
Decent people make their donations to charity without bragging about it. For all you know, plenty of Democrats support various charities. This squawk just underlines the fact that Donnie T and his lapkitty Loeffler are rich beyond most folks' wildest dreams.
You're right, RBG is dead and the president has the right to appoint a new justice. That statement was true in 2016 when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to succeed Antonin Scalia, but McConnell didn't do his job. Now he follows the cult leader and does his job?
I'm thankful that we have a city commissioner that smokes pot. If we had three more we could legalize the city and stop law enforcement from making criminals out of its citizens that would rather smoke pot than drink alcohol.
I’m really trying to be Christian about what goes on. I have my faults and that’s between Jesus and me. However, for the life of me I cannot understand the back-stabbing that is going on in the Squawkbox. Do people not realize that any company that would look to locate here will look in the newspaper to see what’s going on? All you people talking smack are doing nothing but hurting DOCO and Albany.
SMR, are you mad that the #MeToo movement disappeared when Biden’s one accuser came forward? How did you feel when the over two dozen women accused Trump? The only skill SMRs have is trying to deflect attention from the embarrassment in the oval office. That may work when you’re sitting around your burning trash barrel, but it doesn’t work in intelligent society. Signed, Yours Truly
Trump came to speak in Atlanta this week. Why can't he come to Albany now that we have a Republican mayor?
Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you: Jesus Christ and the American serviceman. One died for your soul, the other for your freedom.
Who is the pot-smoking commissioner? I think the people he or she represents have a right to know.
The problem with America right now is that many people do not respect the rights of others, whether that's blocking aisles in a grocery store, driving recklessly on the roads, or breaking noise ordinances with constant barking dogs or huge block parties. Life was never perfect, but it's getting worse.
Handicap parking at Dawson Road Publix being treated like reserved spaces ... no blue tags, no blue hangers. Is this ignorance or is it defiance?
I cannot think of a single fellow VSU grad, Albany State alum, Georgia Tech or UGA graduate, Republican or Democrat, that will tolerate outright lies from a man regarding his supposed matriculation at Delaware State. Giving a 30-minute speech doesn't entitle you to insult a highly respected HBCU and its alumni. Go home, Joe.
