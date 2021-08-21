As noted by Beau Willimon: Capitalism and socialism are economic systems. Authoritarianism and democracy are political systems. Socialism is not inherently authoritarian and capitalism is not inherently democratic. Authoritarian capitalism is what Republicans are aiming for. That Vaccinated Man
If Trump had brought the troops home from Afghanistan he would have had the same problems, but he would have blamed it on Chuck and Nancy.
My Democratic neighbor asked me what I would have done regarding the Afghanistan pullout. I told him ... I don’t know, maybe get all of our American citizens and allies safely out of there before I pulled the troops out? Duh!
Have not heard anything about Nigel's father.
SMRs, you're not fooling anybody. None of you are concerned about Afghanistan except how you can use it to smear President Biden. How many American lives have been lost due to the drawdown that Trump started? Spend more time focusing on the insurrection of Jan. 6 and less time faking concern about Afghanistan. Hypocrites. Signed, Yours Truly
I hope "Brothers & Sisters" by the Allman Brothers Band is in your Top 150. If it's not ... well, I know you want to be legit. Also "Who's Next?" And "Zeppelin IV."
SMRs, Trump's peace deal with the Taliban to end the war has gone wrong, just like all of Trump's past deals.
“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits”. -- Albert Einstein. Appears there is no limit for Biden and the Democrats.
Get outside, and your immune system will thank you
I live in a nice neighborhood off Gillionville Road, and I shop at Family Dollar, Mike's Country Store and Walmart weekly. Dollar Generals are even in upscale Destin -- wealthy people shop wisely. Have you seen the junkyard across from Darton? I would spend my efforts trying to get those junk cars, trucks and boats removed. What an eyesore.
Dollar General Market stores like the one on Philema Road have some fresh fruit and veggies and more food in general. Check it out.
The Biden administration is a complete failure from A to Z.
I believe that if children are made to take the COVID shot or wear a mask, it would be considered child abuse.
Bravo for the story on Will Runyon at Phoebe. He touched my heart with his comments, comments that everyone should read and adhere to. Bless you, sir, for what you do.
It turns out that being an adult now is mostly just Googling how to do stuff.
It is sad with all of the tax dollars that the citizens of Albany and Dougherty have to pay to the school system that they totally lack in needed supplies. It is a sad day when an elementary school has no paper towels. And the custodians have been told that they cannot place any orders right now. So what happens when this school runs out of toilet paper?
WALB, how long does it take to acknowledge that some “on air” people do not need to be “on air?" Watching local sports and news is just a joke.
In life, we must learn things straight from the horse's mouth and not listen to the jackass spreading rumors. Dave's words of wisdom.
