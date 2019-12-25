Excellent story in the Christmas Day paper about the Singfields and their restaurant. There were indeed lots of doubters when the family announced their plans, but their restaurant is beautiful and the food is delicious.
I appreciated and loved the picture of Jesus and the full page of verse by Robert Frost. It was filled with love and and showed the true meaning of Christmas.
Everyone wants clean air and water. Climate change is happening, but what causes it remains the question. When I hear politicians talking about what they are going to do to reverse the change, I think they are talking through their hat. Until we get China, Russia, India, etc on the bandwagon I think the U.S. alone is just wasting time. The real problem is with these other industrial countries.
Looking at the many eyesores like that linen plant that remain standing in Albany is a travesty. The owner should be made to tear it down NOW or forfeit his/her right to ownership. I hope the city will truly get tough on these people starting now.
Dang, Fletcher. Your philosophy on government waste is now approaching my own. Welcome to the real world, and maybe we can get a few more to join us.
David Lee Roth > Sammy Hagar.
Thank you to the Buchanans and Joneses and others in the Rawson Circle Neighborhood who make the carriage rides and luminaries such a special part of Christmas in Albany each year.
Carlton's article in Sunday's Herald was dead on. Albany/Dougherty County have so many government positions that are not necessary. We are a poor, small town/county; our population is declining; our taxes are so high people are leaving. Our local government has so many managers, assistant managers, etc. and when you go to these departments for a problem or for answers, most of the time you get an incompetent person with an attitude. As for getting someone to answer a phone, forget it.
The Singfield family had the courage to put their own money on the line in the joint venture with the city in developing downtown Albany. I think their -- and the city's -- investment has been worth it.
Thank you for the column about the birth of your son and its meaning at Christmas time. Hopefully all of our kids know how much we love them, even with our shortcomings.
Squawker, I think you have it backwards. The city and the commissioners are already treating the money like it's theirs. What they need to do is realize it's ours and start being better stewards of how they spend our money. If not, they will be replaced when they are up for re-election.
It's interesting to read about the issues they're having with wastewater spills in Valdosta right now. Looks like Albany is not the only community with infrastructure issues.
After the game, the king and the pawn go into the same box.
Merry Christmas to all the Albany panhandlers. I can’t afford postage to send them all a card.
I'm one person who loves this city and hopes that officials will aggressively work in 2020 to end blight.
To my army buddies: Cannabis is the only effective treatment for my PTSD and anxiety. Period.