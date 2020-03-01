The police know who gang members are and where the gangs are. They need to do their jobs, get out of the cars and off their butts and get the gangs off the streets. The courts need to sentence them to the full extent of the law. Get the streets clean and safe where people can walk safe anytime day or night. People pay your salary, do your job.
I'm thankful that the Georgia Senate has held off hate-crime legislation, which itself is really legislation based on racial animosity.
I plan to be first in line Monday to get the city to buy my house. The bathroom faucet leaks. I cannot believe our City Commission gave this woman $64,000 for that property.
Maybe someone from Lee County will read this and get something done. There are roads in Smithville that could be better as dirt roads than the condition they are in now. This is ridiculous; nothing has been done. Obviously, filling in holes and doing patch work isn’t fixing the overall problem. Do something about this.
Will my medical insurance pay for a whole body condom and a full face gas mask to protect me from corona? Didn't think so. How about a small hammer to kill viruses with? Maybe a witch doctor if I contract it? Oh, I see, it will only pay for a witch doctor as long as he is in my network. Why do I pay these outrageous premiums?
There is a financial crisis brewing in our economy. We need to get Obama out of retirement to fix this problem. The current president has no solution; he and SMRs can only blame Democrats.
All squawks from Yours Truly should be saved for the Saturday editions of The Herald.
The dictionary reads a coroner's job is to determine the causes of death not obviously due to natural causes. How did our coroner get so politically involved in everything? Didn't I see his picture last week in The Herald with the chamber of commerce group honoring a local business? He rides around in a decorated county vehicle. Remember, Albany is getting smaller not bigger, so i think maybe we should look at making our coroner a part-time job.
In 1971, Bernie was asked to leave a Vermont commune he was visiting because he was disrupting the work getting done with his political discussions. He wasn't contributing anything to the common good other than his voice.
Squawker, why would you think your daughter could contract the coronavirus (or any other) simply because she teaches Chinese students online? I’m no doctor or computer geek, but unless her computer was recently made in China, isn’t the computer, not the human, more likely to get a virus?
In 1775, the British demanded that we Americans surrender our weapons. Instead, we shot them.
Hate crime legislation always evolves into thought crime legislation. Always. It is the antithesis of what the Founding Father's had intended.
Why does Kelly Loeffler show Bernie Sanders in her campaign ads? While Sanders is the frontrunner, he is by no means the Democratic party’s nominee. And even if he were, he wouldn’t be her opponent in the Senate. That would be Doug Collins, Trump’s choice for the seat she now holds.
