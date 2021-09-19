squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Sunday’s Herald contained two great guest columns: “Vaccinations as conspiracy? Doesn’t make sense” and “Trump: The ex-president who just keeps on giving.” Both were well-written and on point.
Hey, Deerfield! The phone’s for you. The GISA is calling.
We sure do miss getting our daily newspaper in the mornings. It’s no fun reading the newspaper at dinnertime when the post office delivers it. We already suffer on Saturday mornings with no paper at all.
Nothing wrong with politics from the pulpit until tax time rolls around. Then the church loses its tax-exempt status.
I’ve followed Tyler Harper’s career, and I can say from my own personal experiences that he is definitely a capable man to fill the Ag Commissioner seat. Thanks for letting more people know about this fine young man.
My tax dollars should not be given to people who do not believe in vaccinations.
If B.J. Fletcher didn’t have the political clout to get Trump to Albany before a presidential election, what makes you think he will come after his loss without more of an incentive or pay-to-show than chicken and a Diet Coke?
Squawker who loves Carlton Fletcher’s columns: You must have been disappointed Sunday when the paper didn’t have one of his pieces. I was.
Can it be? Is it true that Ken Dyer and the Dougherty County School System showed much sounder and wiser judgement than Lee County and other schools in the area? I’d always heard Lee County was the “school system of excellence” around here. Guess not, when it comes to common sense.
Wactionary definition: Succumbership – The successor of the now extinct concept of “leadership.” Practiced by politicians, the unqualified, ethically and morally debased, it is characterized by succumbing to the pressure of the masses and the foolish rather than instilling confidence, fortitude and accountability through guidance, wisdom and direction.
Our true president said he believed there would be a day when the fake election of 2020 would be overturned and he would be reinstated. That’s good enough for me. Until then, I stand ready.
To accommodate southern immigration, a municipal expansion the size of Columbus will have to be built every month to accommodate. 50 million houses, 60 schools, 5 million classrooms, 7 million school employees, five hospitals, 500 police officers, 3 million city employees, roads, buses, power plants, landfills, sewer plants, etc.
It is said that we learn from each mistake we make. Therefore, I must be close to being a member of MENSA.
I guess Love Thy Neighbor for Trumpsters does not include getting vaccinated to avoid killing those same neighbors.
Man, the slew of guest editorials in Sunday’s paper really ran the gamut. It’s good to get different voices in there when you can. I liked it.
Silly, silly people, arguing over “individual rights” when your choices are infecting and, yes, killing others. You of the mass brainwashed group are single-handedly practicing Darwinism by thinning out the herd. Which would be fine — your choice — if you weren’t hurting and killing the innocent as well.
