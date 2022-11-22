Now along with the Never-Trumpers, we have the Never-Again Trumpers? We’re supposed to believe that this new group has buyer’s remorse after the midterms, but not after the Jan. 6 insurrection? Trump didn’t become the wannabe dictator that he is overnight. He had plenty of enablers along the way.
Voters should have only one week to vote for the Georgia runoff. Many countries have same-day voting, no need for it to take more than a week for people to vote.
A Thanksgiving wish: May you all stop your ridiculous — and absolutely meaningless — political ranting and start focusing on things that actually impact you, local things like city and county governments that are robbing you blind.
SMRs, after Election Day the batting average of the greatest president ever is not too good. Can you explain his shortcomings?
The fall of Constantinople, the fall of Dearbornistan, the fall of America, the fall of the West. What part of 9-11,Fort Hood, Orlando and San Bernardino is it you cannot understand?
Republicans, the time has come to let Trump go. Or, we’ll have at least six more years of Democratic rule.
Can someone explain why you get a speeding ticket in a school zone when the light is not flashing?? The signs clearly state 25 mph when light is flashing.
Carlton’s wish for everyone: May your stuffing be tasty and your turkey plump. May your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump. May your yams be delicious, and your pies take the prize. May your Thanksgiving Dinner stay off of your thighs.
Trumpsters, your cult leader is the biggest loser. He couldn’t deliver with his message of hate and grievance. The American people are not buying what you fake Christians are selling.
Don’t give the USPS such a hard time. They only hire veterans.
Garland should have picked me as special counsel. This one is too easy. The known evidence against Trump and his coven proves that the hunt will be successful. Even Hamilton Burger would get a conviction. Or maybe we can get a Go Fund Me page to buy Trump a one-way ticket to anywhere but here.
Brain cells, hair cells and skin cells die constantly, but fat cells have eternal life.
The WALB weather team will never be able to match the bad forecast predictions of the great Gil Patrick.
Everyone knows the history of the Catholic Church and worldwide sexual child abuse and the 150,000 young indigenous children it took from their parents and most were killed in Canada. Why does the Pope still travel the world asking for peace?
Being a Vietnam veteran, a U.S. Marine, I was appalled at a local TV story featuring Sanford Bishop on Veterans Day. I have talked to his office three times in the past, and his staff talked to me like I was a dog. “What do you want?” “You need to ask someone else.” etc.
I have a solution for all the world’s problems: Let these know-it-all keyboard cowards who submit mindless and unresearched comments to the Squawkbox take care of all the problems. They know all the answers ... just ask them.
SMRs, just like Moses, Sleepy Joe parted the Red Wave.
