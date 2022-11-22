squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Now along with the Never-Trumpers, we have the Never-Again Trumpers? We’re supposed to believe that this new group has buyer’s remorse after the midterms, but not after the Jan. 6 insurrection? Trump didn’t become the wannabe dictator that he is overnight. He had plenty of enablers along the way.

Tags