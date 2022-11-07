squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Tide got rolled … again. And UGA pushed Snoopy off the top of his Dawg house. Life is good.
Democracy, a system of government in which the power is vested in the people and exercised by them, usually through the periodic free election of representation. Your vote is your voice. Vote today. The Patriot
How ghoulish is it to use recently deceased icon Vince Dooley to endorse Herschel Walker? Or to regurgitate footage of Warnock’s ex-wife that Loeffler used in her losing campaign? So glad I already voted the first day of early voting. Don’t let 11th-hour, RINO antics sway you. We Georgia voters deserve better.
SMRs constantly try to disguise their racism with religion. They distort the facts to fit their narrative. The Civil War was not North against South. It was the United States of America against the Confederate States of America, making the CSA an enemy combatant and therefore unworthy of recognition in this country. Signed, Yours Truly
I wish the FBI would quit chasing patriots and start chasing criminals. Or else defund them.
Being an avid supporter of female leaders — Albright, Thatcher, Ginsburg, Yousafzai and host of others — contrary to AOC’s statement that she can’t be elected president because men hate women, the truth is she, Palin and Harris are non-presidential because of incompetent, arrogant stupidity not gender. Add a few male presidents to that list.
The Albany City Commission: Getting their members off welfare, one vote at a time.
Why do Democrats continue to vote for Democratic liars? They accuse Republicans of wanting to destroy Medicare and Social Security.
It’s despicable how the Democratic Party is using Walker’s past mental illness to try to win an election. He admitted he had a problem, addressed it, and seems to have moved on. They are stigmatizing people with mental health issues. So much for caring for the sick.
Carlton has been heard muttering, “Someone just called me normal. I have never been so insulted in my life.”
A self-described MAGA Republican is claiming to be a “multimillionaire” with “enormous wealth.” From what I know about Republicans, he’s undoubtedly lying, trying so hard to convince. Most likely, he’s a welfare recipient or still lives at home. Instead of lying about your wealth, get an actual job. Many fast food places are hiring. The Equality Man
Have you ever wondered what the federal and state budgets would look like if they had to be voter-approved instead of approved by bought-off politicians?
TV ads also tell us that Walker said that he was his high school’s valedictorian, graduated in the top 1% from UGA and was an undercover FBI agent. Are we to overlook his lies? I applaud his getting help with his dissociative issue; does that mean we should ignore his baggage and send him to the U.S. Senate?
In the 1960s, non-Southerners railed about certain Southerners having to live in substandard tenant houses. Fast-forward to 2022; we have thousands living in cars, pup tents, under overpasses and worse. Oh yeah, things have definitely improved.
