Reading the story in the Herald about military housing, I was appalled to find out our Marines, who are willing to put their lives of the line for this country, are having to pay almost their entire salary for housing or live in slums, while the bums who do nothing get free housing. We need to get our priorities in order.
With no word on the leaker of the advance abortion SCOTUS ruling and session adjourned, I still think it was John Roberts himself.
I think one should question the competence of the Camp Lejeune law firm that shows a soldier saluting with his left hand.
I see Dougherty County is talking about a commuter tax for people who work in Dougherty but do not live there. If the county did not have such a terrible school system people would not have to live in other counties. They need to remember that there is a lot of money spent in Dougherty County from people in other counties.
It’s pretty telling that Herschel Walker, who “never runs from anything,” is scared to debate Raphael Warnock. His handlers kept him hidden for the primary, but he can’t hide forever and expect to be elected. Are you afraid your ignorance will be revealed, Herschel?
I’d like to ask all the feminazis up in arms over Roe v Wade how many times they’ve been pregnant. From the looks of them, they can’t find a willing father.
When an SMR makes a valid point it should be acknowledged. This SMR pointed out that, despite their persecution, Native Americans and Hispanics didn’t riot or seek special treatment. Thanks for pointing out the vile actions of the insurrectionists, who rioted, seeking special treatment because Trump got whipped in the election. Signed, Yours Truly
I haven’t heard of half of those albums. Did you just make them up?
Given the information revealed by the Jan. 6th committee, only people with seriously depraved minds can still follow Donald Trump. You can’t claim to love America and love the sadist who led an attack against America. If you still back Trump, I’ll pray for you. Only the Good Lord can help you. The Equality Man
Josh Hawley, a true representative of his party. The epitome of “the phony tough and the crazy brave.” Next time follow your leader more closely. Demand no pictures.
Al Gore is getting rich off this climate change hoax. Sad that so many people believe his fear-mongering lies. Trust me, the world is not coming to an end in six years.
Whoa there, Equality Man. Based just on the 2020 election numbers, you say half of our country are hate-filled under achievers? Bull malarkey. What a load of cobblers you spew. Equality my rear. Get out of town, you fraud. The Patriot
The problem with following science is that scientists are usually just following the money offered.
If you mean Herschel Walker couldn’t possibly screw up the GOP in the US Senate more than it already is, I totally agree with you. The majority of them have been Trump enablers even as he sought to destroy this nation. And they would still support him if he runs for the office of president. That’s just nuts.
