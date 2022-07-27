squawkbox.jpg

Reading the story in the Herald about military housing, I was appalled to find out our Marines, who are willing to put their lives of the line for this country, are having to pay almost their entire salary for housing or live in slums, while the bums who do nothing get free housing. We need to get our priorities in order.

