I get my TV service through HULU which, unfortunately, uses the sorry WSWG for my CBS programming. Using WSWG deprives us of WCTV news and weather, but worse, they are continually losing the signal. “Program currently unavailable. We’re working on it. Please be patient” doesn’t cut it anymore. They should be able to solve this problem.
If Congress refuses to obey its own rules, pass a balanced budget and read the bills, I say wipe the place clean and send them home.
I, sadly, doubt very seriously that the great history of this country is being remembered during our Independence Day celebration. Seems now we’re worried more about our own self-gratification and different groups’ attempts to subvert our history. It’s a sad time in America.
Those of you who spoke out against Sharon Subadan because she was a strong black woman are now seeing these weak-kneed so-called leaders give in to the groups that show up in the commission chamber. They’re afraid of them ... Subadan wasn’t. She kept order.
After the tragic building collapse in Florida, President Biden said he would not be going because of the disruption his visit would cause the rescue effort. Then his staff announced that he would be going less than a week after the building came down. Seems Joe’s staff convinced him the disruption would be worth his photo ops.
Anybody heard anything from the two School Board candidates since that day-after-the-election story in the Herald? It seems the candidates are about as apathetic as the people who are registered to elect them. Same as it ever was.
The day of atonement is coming, the day that all you left-wing liberals will see the error of your ways and help bring the true president — God’s chosen president — back into power. Prepare.
Since our cowardly police department has chosen to allow anyone who wants to to disrupt the city government, I can see a time coming when chaos will be the order of the day. When a group is allowed to disrupt an official meeting with no consequences, it only emboldens them to get even more disruptive ... and then they become dangerous.
Just in case you don’t track these things, before the pandemic, we were spending about $100 a week on the grocery run. We have been averaging $160 a week for the same standard grocery list we buy every week for the last three months. There has been a steady increase in costs. Not helping those on fixed incomes.
Joe Biden will end up getting everyone into World War III before it is all said and done. He’s already trying to start a war in the Middle East.
Gwen Berry should be given a one-way airline ticket to Iran. Delta is ready when she is.
Do these individuals and groups who constantly have their hands out, always asking for more, more, more, have even an ounce of pride? Do they not realize the picture they paint when their life’s ambition is to get all they can from people who work to earn their money? When does this begging end?
Gwen Berry needs to be taken off the team and sent home. People who don’t like the American flag should not be allowed to participate in our sports.
