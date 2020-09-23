squawkbox@aalbanyherald.com
I would put my money on Stacy Abrams if she ever enters a spitting contest. The gap in her front teeth is wider than the Grand Canyon
How do you recognize an intelligent Trump voter? He will be holding his nose.
City leaders need to understand that there is a huge difference between public comment on new city projects and public participation in the planning process. Albany needs more participation and less comment.
Fletcher, you need to take it easy on Moscow Mitch. He’s just following the marching orders of his ruler ... just like all the other mindless sheep who justify the president’s lies and illegal actions. The man pays off women for sex, and his worshipers talk about what a righteous person he is. None are so blind as those who will not see.
Michael Reagan was dead-on 100% correct on everything he said in Monday’s newspaper. Forest management can and does save our forests and people’s lives.
When Mitch McConnel and Republicans choose to win at all cost, there are no rules and no honor. If we continue to support no-rules no-honor, a few elites will have majority control over all citizens because it’s about maintaining a power structure that excludes others. The 1% elites do not consider working class conservatives one of them.
Per only one person who thinks he is the expert (and who are we to question a statement like this): “After a tree falls over, after 18 months, a tree will explode. That’s what’s starting all the forest fires.” This guy figures everything like this. And you’re voting for him? Better go clear those dead trees out of your backyard.
Great man of God, leader of all in the free world, you have many of us who stand ready, armed and willing to do your bidding.
In the unlikely event that Biden is elected, will his basement be the new White House?
Accidents, actions and acts have got to quit becoming paydays for lawyers and survivors. The American citizen, for the most part, is funding these payouts. Be it insurance premiums, taxes or higher product prices, those payouts eventually come out of all our pockets.
Mike Pence is nothing but a lying suck-up to Trump. If he is a Christian, he knows better. This makes him worse than his boss, who clearly knows nothing about faith or love.
Older white lady ... you’re painfully ignorant of the Zimmerman case and the violence, subterfuge, overt/covert disenfranchisement and hatred being directed at your white brothers and sisters, all in the name of politically correct BS. But more importantly, you are a traitor to your own people.
If Clinton has committed so many crimes Trump and his fake Christians have said she has, why hasn’t his lap dog attorney general brought charges?
To the conspiracy theorist squawker complaining that a Biden presidency would cause more destruction than 9/11. A Republican was president during 9/11. Thousands lost their lives. A Republican is president now, hundreds of thousands have died due to his mishandling of COVID-19. Don’t take this as a warning; take it as factual. As bad as COVID-19 is, Trump is worse. Signed, Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.