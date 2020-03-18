All these morons who think the media created the coronavirus are as deluded as the (deleted)-in-chief who is incapable of being an adult and of thinking of anyone but himself. He is completely without scruples or character, and the only people dumber than he is are the fools who think he cares about them.
The real truth, people, is that half the people you know really don’t care about your problems and the other half are glad they are yours.
This is an emergency, people. Dougherty County needs to be locked down, just like some other parts of the country. Now. Where are our leaders?? In the meantime, everybody stay home.
Real men don’t wear earrings, and tattoos only make an ugly person uglier and an attractive person less attractive.
The Wuhan virus will pass for us; we are a strong nation of winners. Lesson learned. From here on, let’s produce our own pharmaceuticals and medical infrastructure to protect our people first and foremost. I’m sure some Wall Street knotheads see that mistake much more clearly now. Who’s ready to step up?
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the updates on the virus, locally, in the state and in the nation and world. It is appreciated by those of us who are paying attention.
To the SMR threatening liberals if something happens to Trumputin: He wasn’t sent by God, he came from the other direction. It’s sad that your life is so empty that you worship another human. Squawk Box to ballot box. Signed, Yours Truly
From a concerned St. Teresa’s parent: None of our St. Teresa’s teachers are upset about working this week and making our school safer for our students. They all love our school and our students. The squawk published on Monday was inaccurate and not written by a teacher. Father Ray cares deeply for his students and staff. We are blessed to have him as our leader.
Can’t believe the level of negligence going on in Lee County It’s businesses as normal. Can’t believe the library is still open and there seem to be no updates from the county concerning the health crisis.
When I see all of the folks lined up in nice cars to receive free food for their children, I am reminded that if you offer free stuff to some folks, they will come, no matter their financial status. No pride whatsoever.
If the coronavirus can only live on the surface for three days, why are schools spending all of the money disinfecting when they are going to be closed for at least two weeks?
In reply to the squawker about St. Teresa’s teachers: Teachers are also working in local school systems this week, and I’m sure they are also spraying their rooms with disinfectant and wiping down surfaces with disinfectant wipes. In fact, teachers at St. Teresa’s disinfect their rooms regularly, as I’m sure other teachers do, to protect their students all year long. We do all of this gladly because we love our students.
I can’t understand why a squawker would keep sending submissions with his opinions and personal information, and then get upset if he gets some pushback. He’s obviously a hard-left Bernie bro, so that explains his obnoxious attitude.
