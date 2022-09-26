Starbucks Squawker: Please get a cup of coffee and do some legitimate research. All the Starbucks in New Orleans are not being closed. There are 10 Starbucks locations in that city. One location is being closed because of a concern for staff safety. Your misinformation leaves a bad taste about a great city.
Ques: What is more frightening than VP Harris visiting Taiwan speaking on U.S. policy with respect to defense of Taiwan against China’s aggression? Ans: ... Well ... just give me a minute, I’m thinking.
It is funny to me how so many people in the Squawkbox belittle Christians. We are not perfect, we make mistakes and we make wrong decisions daily just like everybody else. So if you are not a Christian, do not belittle those of us who are Christians. Being a Christian is not claiming that we are God.
I see where the renaming of our military bases named after Confederates will cost $83.5 million. I believe that money could have been spent for a more needy cause. The Naming Commission should have taken the taxpayers into consideration and not the knee-jerk response to a group of militants.
Those conservatives who believe there is going to be a red wave are incognizant of how much Hart-Celler has irreparably changed demographics in favor of the Democrats.
Still no answer to the Albany Municipal Court theft, but the judge wants to set up a night court to handle school zone speeding appeals. Will be a joke like the ’80s TV show.
Raphael Warnock tells you that he is working for Georgia, but his voting record shows otherwise. Talk is cheap and, as they say, actions speaks louder than words. Warnock needs to go.
Great, great article on O’She Tyght. She and Unbreakable Bloodline are the best, most energetic band in Albany, and they’re recognized all over the Southeast. They’re young people to be proud of in our community.
Given the lack of intelligence shown by Republicans who post in this forum, I’m shocked when one gets something right. I do get three government checks every month: VA disability and two paychecks. I know you’re jealous; it’s not my fault you lack the ability to get any of the three. The Equality Man
So you are worried that because of the proposal to recruit so many new tax officials they will come after you for evading paying what you owe? I think you just stated the case for adding new enforcement. If you pay what you owe why worry? Stop consuming Fox News’ alternate universe versions of the truth.
Voice your displeasure this election day, vote.
YT, you may be right. But what if the Squawker was saying Warnock voted for every Biden big spending bill; supported the forgiveness of student loan debt; and, never introduced a bill regarding immigration, inflation, gas prices, shortage of baby formula, etc. Then again, you always think you’re right.
Please Pat, let one of us go get your meds before it gets to the point your squawks aren’t even printed anymore.
Could you Trump people answer two questions for me? Why has he not condemned or chastised Putin for invading Ukraine and condemned the Qanon theorists?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.