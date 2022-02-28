Holy cow! NASCAR's not using lug nuts anymore? What's next, electric cars?
I'm sure the Black Men Engaged group appreciates your support. They certainly would have disbanded and discontinued their efforts had they not gotten your approval. While you think your statement is supportive, it is really insulting. The very reason groups like Black Men Engaged exist is because you do not support fair and equal access.
To the lying lefty who said Trump supports Putin, you obviously are so ignorant you don’t know that the Javilin antitank missiles the Ukrainian forces are using to kill Russian tanks came from President Trump. Biden and Obama sent them blankets and MREs. Stop listening to Joy Reid.
Do not white engaged men also put focus on the community?
Hey Scrabble squawker, when you finished arranging those letters and awoke from your period of deep reflective thought, did you see red, white and blue? No? Is that pesky commie red still first in your vision? Something to think about. The Patriot
I thought Republicans hated Russia and communism. So why are Trump and others, like his former secretary of state, singing the praises of Putin while Russia invades Ukraine? Today's GOP is so confusing to me. That Vaccinated Man
To all you suckers out there getting up every morning and going to work for some rich man, paying all your bills and paying your taxes: Those of us who don't have to work really appreciate you. I'd offer you a cup of coffee for your commute to work, but I'm sleeping in.
Goals of Marxism: ban private property, ban family control of children, ban religion, ban sovereign countries. One world government, new world order.
Trumpsters, please justify your cult leader praising Putin invading a sovereign country and killing innocent children.
Putin isn't dumb enough to keep his money in Russia. Find it, hack it and keep it. We do have folks that can do that.
It's become evident over the past year that Biden has had a lot of "senior moments." Now Putin is showing signs that he has lost his rational mind. I think they are both losing it, and that's a real problem for leaders of nuclear powers.
I found $20 in the parking lot and asked myself, what would Jesus do? So I turned it into wine.
To the Squwaker who said that you could not feed a family on the money that you earned by working: Here is an idea. Don't have children that you can't support. Why would you expect me to work to feed your family and mine?
I am entering the Kentucky Derby. I have five horses. Four are very fast, and all are brown in color. One is a red horse and very slow. I think I will enter the red horse because there has never been a red horse in the race. Sound familiar?
My hero Ronald Reagan said the Russians were evil and not to be trusted, now the current leader of the GOP is praising Putin and the Russians. What has gone wrong?
You Democrats need to stop telling lies about Donald Trump before you wind up in hell.
I find it ironic that Republicans talk about Biden's lack of clarity. Their hero, Ronald Reagan, had Alzheimer's while in office. How soon we forget.
