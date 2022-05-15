squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The story on the veteran and his service dog was powerful. It shows the need for agencies like K9s for Warriors, and it shows how much we owe the people willing to serve this country. Thank you, Mr. Kelley, and way to go Bert!
Fact Check: There was not a baby formula shortage in the United States until men started having babies.
The Texas power grid is overloaded again, and folks are being asked to curtail usage. Just imagine if all these cars were electric and needed charging.
Have you ever wondered how many crimes are committed to pay for bail bonds and lawyers?
There is an ordinance in Albany that prohibits political signs being posted on city-maintained property. Apparently candidate Harry James is not aware or doesn’t care. His signs are posted at every intersection on government property. If he doesn’t follow the law, why should he be considered for public office? He may even run red lights.
Me: “Please bring me a screwdriver.” She: “Philips, flathead or vodka?” That’s when I knew she was the one.
For nothing will be impossible with God. Luke 1:37
Before Dip Gaines complains that the money for the hangars at the airport should go to “his people,” he should know that this money was specifically for this needed purpose.
Climate change freaks blame pollution for increase of hurricanes. A new study shows cleaner air was the cause for increased hurricanes.
I agree 100% with the squawker about not highlighting the names in the obituaries. Most of these people probably paid for and read the Herald all of their lives. They deserve to have their names in bold print.
I need a plumber, too, Fletcher and can’t find one. If you do, please let me know who it is and how to get in touch with them.
Don’t you love it when evangelicals and the wannabes tell you what God said as if they were at the event when it was supposedly said. I won’t debate that the Bible is a translation of the word of God. I do take exception with the interpretation of people who seem to be able to find a scripture in their Bible that limits rights of all except themselves.
Yep, squawker, Trump is going to take his rightful place sure enough: Atlanta Federal Prison
Minnesota, and Minneapolis St. Paul in particular, are experiencing a major crime surge. Homicides and car jackings are almost double those of last year. Seems that reduction in police officers and huge budget cuts to law enforcement did not bring Democrats their desired utopia. The Patriot.
To the person stating majority are against abortion: Which Fox station did you get that from? It’s not if you think abortion is OK, it’s whether you think the woman has a right to choose for herself. I might not choose abortion, but I think someone else should have the right. These anti-abortion people want to support the rights of the unborn child, until it’s born.
“You keyboard cowards ... Oh, really? And did you sign your name to your squawk? Conservatives are doxxed, harassed, fired and even violently preyed upon by the left for openly expressing their opinions. Conversely the left is not. Now that is a cold hard fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.