How stupid and utterly ignorant are all who think that a black female won’t also be qualified to be a Supreme Court justice? Beer-loving Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexually assaulting a female, yet he sits on the nation’s highest court. An experienced woman of color would frankly be a significant upgrade.
The public schools need to teach customer service. Went in Dollar Tree and got very poor service.
Well-done story about the gentleman in charge at Turner Job Corps Center. It’s amazing how many people still think that facility caters to “inmates.” These are students, just like the ones in colleges or vocational technical schools. Good luck TJCC. You’re definitely on the right track.
I wonder how many of us have happened upon a crime in which, if we had a gun, we would have prevented? Seems like Kemp and others think that this carry law would provide opportunities to strike a blow for justice. An election-year distraction. This legislation, like the voter fraud laws under this administration, are false solutions looking for a problem.
Prior to the live showing of the opening of the Olympic ceremony, NBC just had to cover political views of the host nation China. Why couldn’t they leave that part out, and let us enjoy the event along with our athletes?
Caveman Squawker, you continue to exhibit classic signs of an undereducated and spiteful single adult with too much time on their hands. Try volunteering in the community to ease the pain and create some positivity in your life. The Patriot
The Olympics used to be a wonderful opportunity for superior athletes to compete for the glory of their country. Now they’re just in it for themselves, in search of the all-powerful endorsement deal. I’ll be watching ... anything else.
How do our leaders and University System officials justify putting together a committee for a stated purpose and then ignoring that committee’s recommendations? Could it be they were only trying to “appease” an angry public with this stupid move? They wasted more than time; they wasted taxpayer money.
Come on, WALB, you can at least hire someone that your viewers can understand. I don’t care if they are white, brown or black, but your viewers have a right to be able to watch and understand what they are saying.
Albany City Commissioners are traveling to Tallahassee for their annual retreat? What a waste of taxpayer money. I’d be willing to bet a couple of commissioners — and we know which ones — have some “business” in Florida they want to attend to at our expense. Way to go, Carter. Spend that money while you can.
ASU wouldn’t have survived without the so-called racist University System of Georgia. Ms. Fedrick ought to push for ASU to leave the system and fend for themselves. You woke monsters constantly complain about the hand that feeds you.
I am surprised that David Perdoodoo was able to remove his lips from Trump’s nether parts long enough to come to south Georgia.
If Phoebe can afford to spend $140 million on new buildings, can’t they spend a few more dollars and make the buildings attractive?
