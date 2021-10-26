squawkbox@albanyherald.com
$1.2 million for a new morgue? Built on land the county already owns? 3,700 square feet=$324 a square foot. But the strange thing the coroner said to the commission is that the building would also serve as an “educational” and teaching building?
Nobody cares about January 6th? Wrong. Your cult leader and his followers tried to overthrow our form of government. He did not win; there was no fraud, no dead people voting. Give it up.
I have thought since his first campaign, maybe even before, that Donald Trump is a “no-class” person. Nice to see conservative columnists like Michael Reagan and Dick Yarbrough call him out on it over his remarks about the late Gen. Colin Powell.
I want to thank Rock 103 for broadcasting the entire John Boy & Billy show Saturday. It’s been a long time, and I hope y’all keep it up.
Why are the Albany firefighters in so much better shape than Albany’s police?
In 1958 I became old enough to vote. Since then, I have voted for one Democrat, President Kennedy. If allowed to pick what I thought was the best Democratic president, I would have to pick President Truman. I used to think the worst Democratic president was President Carter. I must change to President Biden. Just can’t argue with that.
Carlton, enjoyed your piece about you and others making unusual noises. I had a good friend who could “throw” his voice with hilarious results. He could make it sound as though a voice was coming from loudspeakers, closed coffins, distant areas, unused radios, etc. I envied this ability and tried my best to learn it with no success. It was unbelievably funny.
They say you can’t fix stupid. Turns out you can’t mask it or vaccinate it either.
I don’t understand the ambulance chaser advertising every 10 minutes on the MeTV channel. Older white people from the prior generation watching “Gunsmoke” and “The Rifleman” are not your target audience.
A few weeks ago, VP Harris laughed and told Lester Holt she hadn’t been to Europe and then disappeared. Many thought she went to Europe to find the root cause for Europeans illegally entering the U.S. in masses. Turns out she went looking for school children who could make it look like she knew something about space exploration.
So the Dougherty School System boasts high graduation rates? That’s because no student is ever failed. It’s racist to only graduate competent students.
Dick Yarbrough’s column “Trump’s comments about Colin Powell classless” is spot on; where have he and Georgia state Rep. Parsons, who “was somewhat taken by surprise” at Trump’s statement, been for the past five years? Yes, Trump has to insult everybody, and, yes, he’s that insecure. This is nothing new.
I just set up my grandmother on the speed dial ... I call it insta-gram.
There hasn’t been mention of an important element causing the supply chain problems: the all too often incompetence and downright laziness of the American worker. You see them in businesses around town. You probably know of some where you work. I bet if you go find a mirror, there’s a chance you’ll spot another one.
