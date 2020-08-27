Yet again the city of Albany, this time through the Utilities Board, has rejected an opportunity to explore solar energy as an addition to the city’s energy portfolio. Albany’s energy is being supplied by two of the dirtiest coal-fired plants in the U.S. By rejecting even an exploration of solar energy, the board is being short-sighted. At some point, the city needs to suck it up and face the future. If we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem.
Is it not troubling that Trump lets his criminal associates out of prison or never enter because they may contact COVID-19, but he instructs state governors to open schools for students to return? I guess the welfare of criminal associates are more important than our children's lives.
Has anybody else out there noticed the big pile of trash in the state right of way in the 900 block of Cordele Road? Don't bother calling GDOT, DCP or Code Enforcement. If I was physically able to move it, I would.
I agree, Squawker. The new radio station is the best thing to hit Albany in a while. They definitely don't play the same old songs over and over. I recommend you listen.
Every speaker on stage at the Republican National Convention had to lie about Donald Trump's lack of accomplishments and failed presidency. It's a shame the Republican party has been confiscated by a party of con artists.
Typical squawker: You want law and order, but not when it applies to you. Quit crying and pay your fine.
For those squawkers who are so obsessed with Donald Trump and other Washington politicians, your mindless comments have no impact. Why don't you put your worship of these sleazebags aside and focus on local issues for which you can have an impact?
Americans need to realize that we are not just facing racial division and unrelenting disinformation and propaganda. Americans will soon realize our country is rapidly sinking into the quicksand of full blown Communism through the Democratic Party.
So did Donald actually shake hands with the pool boy? Or was that just a funny? The pool boy should know better. A lot of people that shake hands with Donald end up in jail. More than anyone else. It’s a fact.
Why are people always in such a hurry? If the speed limit is 30-35, drivers are driving 40+ including 18 wheelers. Police wonder why there are so many accidents. Let's get out and enforce all traffic laws on everyone.
In 1996, California voters passed Proposition 209 (also known as the California Civil Rights Initiative) that reads: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting.” Time for Georgia to put this on the ballot.
Hey, whining Squawker: You're like all these other "law and order advocates." You "support" and believe in "law and order," but when you break the law by driving with no safety belt, you whine and belittle the officers. You broke the law. Pay your fine and shut up.
