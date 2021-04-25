squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I can think of at least 12 people who believe George Floyd would still be alive: That would be the jury who found Derek Chauvin guilty of all three counts of murder/manslaughter. Theirs is the only opinion that really matters.
Since I didn’t get a Best of the Best or One of the Best award, can I get a trophy?
I submit the question is not whether George Floyd was the perfect arrestee, but whether he deserved to be murdered on the spot by the policeman?
Interesting take on our state, Fletcher. I frequently don’t agree with you, but I appreciate the fact that you’re willing to take a local perspective on the issues of the day. Kudos.
Fifty-three more have joined the watch on Eternal Patrol. The sea is an unforgiving master that holds the lives of submariners in his grasp. May they rest in peace and their families be comforted.
If the city of Albany does not upgrade the infrastructure in this town, they will be accused of racism.
Please explain to me how Trump can claim he won more votes than any president in history when it has been established that 155 million people voted and he received 74 million votes. That calculates to 81 million votes going to Biden. So please explain how the idea Trump got more votes than any president in history can be true.
Slow Squawker, you say crepe myrtles will calm people and slow things down on Newton Road? That will be great for the 18-wheel trucks hauling product through there seven days a week, one major reason we four-laned the road in the first place. Put down the pipe my friend.
I am beginning to think that maybe we have this immigration problem wrong. Perhaps we should be doing a border swap instead. Let those immigrants that want to come here for a better life and don’t mind working to achieve that goal be exchanged for those that are here and don’t like America and don’t want to work.
People really think those getting vaccinated are going to get deformities and mutated bodies ... just because bozos like Trump have downplayed the significance of getting the shots? There’s no herd immunity when the herd is too dumb to take the cure.
It ain’t rocket science. Just get that photo ID for voting. You can get one for free.
It’s obvious the Braves players took the winter off, didn’t work out. Shame.
As a Republican, I am going to be honest: Thank you Gov. Kemp for the new law restricting voting access that should hurt the Democrats the most.
I was expecting another big Sunday article about Sanford Bishop ... hoping against hope that he’d talk about his ethics issues. Well, at least the attempt was made.
I believe most of the problems in Congress could be done away with by doing away with a few loud-mouthed representatives. Included would be Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, and two other males in the House. You know who they are.
It will be hard to replace June Bug on the School Board: A man who said he ran for the office in the first place so he could make sure family members get hired. You don’t get representation like that often. Rest in peace, old friend, rest in peace.
