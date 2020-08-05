I surely respect professional athletes risking their marketability and livelihoods standing up for racial justice by kneeling during the pledge. They could stand and be quiet and keep their money and care less about their country.
Need to fire Debra Birx and put a non-doctor or non-expert on diseases in that position. That will solve that problem.
Our president, “a very stable genius,” can’t even pronounce Yosemite.
I can imagine what a nightmare mail-in ballots would be. Sometimes I get my mail at 10 a.m. and sometimes I get it at 7 p.m. Last week I had mail put in my box for three different addresses. No wonder the president is concerned about mail-in ballots.
Poor President Trump. He keeps looking to appoint people who will be yes men (and women), and when they instead tell the truth, he and his minions get all upset and say, "Hire someone who will repeat your lies." Trump is a clown and dangerous because the Republicans in Congress allow him to be.
I am 82 and will be 86 when President Trump finishes his second set of four years. That won't leave me with too many years with Democrats winning elections. But our children will have to put up with them for many years and maybe get unlucky enough to see them in the White House. Never seeing them in the White House again would be a total blessing.
If unmitigated arrogance were pennies, YT and MM would make Bill Gates look like a po' boy.
You know it’s a problem when even a bank doesn’t have change. I had to go to two different banks just to get a roll of quarters. I guess we’re closer to being a cashless society than I realized.
Re the Axios interview with Trump: Just when you think he can't get any more arrogant, narcissistic, offensive, incompetent, dishonest, and racist, he says "Hold my beer." That Masked Man
Another small hospital bites the dust, and Lee County wants to spend millions building one. Go figure.
Looks like Steve Roberts is not concerned about the violent protests going on for months. But he and the media are very concerned that these prolonged violent protests may help Trump win election. This reflects a moral decline in the media. No wonder their approval in public opinion is the lowest ever.
Now we know Debra Birx is pathetic. What happened to all the best people? None of them stay the best very long. Loyalty is the key to making this Trump machine work. Stay loyal.
So another SMR stated that we get mask advice from the people who killed Indians and owned slaves. For some reason, they then brought up destroying statues. This SMR then had the audacity to suggest that our ideology is warped. That SMR probably still flies the Confederate flag while worshipping at the altar of a man who has allowed 146,000 Americans to die. Signed Yours Truly
The Democrats are up in arms because President Trump suggests delaying the elections until COVID-19 goes away. Yet the Democrats had suggested not going back to work or back to school until COVID-19 goes away. Another example of Democratic hypocrisy.
Nothing shows the need for tort reform more than the amount of lawyer ads on TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.