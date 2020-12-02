squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Carlton is right; there are too many managers, not enough workers. A $90,000 manager ends up costing over $200,000 when you add up benefits and office expense. One of the manager positions that must be eliminated is the downtown manager — the job can be easily handled by one of the assistant city managers.
Yes, let Trump come to Georgia. It’s going to be a tight election. Ossoff and Warnock need all the help they can get.
Stacy Abrams has eyes on Georgia governor’s seat. Yet she has coordinated the worst voter fraud in the history of Georgia. How immoral, two-faced can a politician be? Only Abrams can answer that question.
Loeffler and Perdue only have interest in their own fortunes. They have no interest in the people of Georgia. They are embarrassments to our state and should be voted out of office.
Kelly Loeffler’s senate salary of $193,400 is .00145 of her net worth of $1.3 billion. If she gives it away, why would that make news? It’s like someone with a $50,000 salary giving away $72.50.
The current occupant of the Oval Office doesn’t respect our Constitution. He persists in trying to overthrow the results of the election. Trump has violated his oath of office to defend the Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic. He is our greatest threat to democracy.
The squawker’s longing for Darton College to come back reminds me of those pining for the antebellum South. The right thing for Albany to do years ago was not turn down I-75 expansion. Tifton is reaping the benefits of that mistake. We get it: Some still don’t and never will like that Darton is now ASU’s west campus. Deal with the here-and-now.
I do not think all county employees should be given a bonus. Only the front line workers who actually put their lives in danger deserve hazard pay. The city and county commissioners need to spend as much time talking about how to become more efficient and spend less as they do on spending taxpayers’ money.
Georgia Senate runoff: Choice 1 — Loeffier and Purdue, political do-nothings of a GOP long gone stupid. Choice 2 — radical liberal Democrats, controlled by activists and the Marxist squad that will financially devastate the country. Your vote.
It still shocks me to read squawkers defending Loeffler’s and Perdue’s actions in using inside information as to how serious COVID-19 would be to buy and sell stocks while telling Georgians “everything is fine.” The squawker saying it was perfectly legal and who would take no action and lose money? I don’t think Warnock or Ossoff would have.
Any Georgia Republican who voted in favor of HB 426 is a Rino and needs to fired come election time.
If less than 8% of Republican voters feel Biden legitimately won the election, that just shows how widespread GOP herd mentality is. And if RINOs truly had any class, they would stop coddling their unhinged, false idol Trump. We know he has no class. He should have conceded weeks ago. Instead, he persists with frivolous lawsuits and baseless claims of voter fraud. I guess he wants to fleece as much as he can from his flock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.