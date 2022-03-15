squawkbox@albanyherald.com
YT assumes because I bring out inconvenient facts about Bill Clinton that I’m a Trumpster. I’m not. His assumption and the first three letters of assumption and assume fit him perfectly.
Would someone please explain once again the difference between a watch and a warning?
i see with the Democrats’ omnibus bill not only is giving the Ritz $2.2 million but Driskell Park, which was Carver swimming pool, is getting $3 million. $3 million for a swimming pool? And Democrats think this is good spending? People wonder where inflation is coming from.
Judge Wheaton, good idea. Why you ran in the first place, I’ll never know. We need to get Dennis Roland back on the commission. He at least cared about the people he represented, not about lining his own pockets.
So the Patriot cherrypicks black Republicans from the Trump and Bush administrations (Carson, Rice), a former Republican presidential candidate (Cain), and three people very few have ever heard of and describes them as black “leaders.” Just being black doesn’t make them leaders. Opponents of CRT are still racist. Signed, Yours Truly
Rock 103 has been my favorite station for a long time, but I just can’t stand to listen to the crap they play now.
So glad to see the coin show coming back to Albany. It’s always fun and educational. One more sign that COVID is (hopefully) on its way out.
Seems we all have postal problems. We received nine Christmas cards March 10 from family and friends. Today, I received a booklet from Valdosta that was mailed Feb. 22. The envelope was torn in three places, taped back together and then put in a plastic sleeve from post office. At least mail will eventually get to us if we fuss enough.
My wife asked me to go fill the car with gas and pick up some groceries, and I said, “Which one do you really want?”
Squawker, it turns out you are more gullible than you say. Sounds like you are a Biden follower and everything you called and attributed to Trump can be said in spades about Uncle Joe.
Time for schools to prepare students for the real world. Reading, writing and arithmetic, along with computer skills. Work ethics, handling finances, family responsibility. Preventing pregnancy, not abortion availability. Knowing your duty to society, what is right, what is wrong. Yes, it should be taught at home, but it seems it isn’t getting done.
I wanted to go to the symphony concert and Hammer Jam Saturday. I know it’s not always possible, but the planners of these events need to do a better job of putting them on on separate days. A lot of people missed out on one or the other.
I know facts get in the way of your squawk, but try and seek them out. Some thoughtless president tried extorting Ukraine by holding up military aid and was impeached for it. That aid was restored and more added before the Russian invasion. The current administration tried to get the Ukrainians to take invasion by the Russians as likely.
People talk about the “luck of the Irish,” but when you lose all the ‘taters and starve 1 million people to death, it must mean bad luck.
