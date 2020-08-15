squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’m watching as so many schools are making the wise choice to welcome their students back in person. It really makes me sad that Dougherty County cannot think outside the box and figure out safe ways to allow their students back in person. Out of frustration, some parents have already enrolled their Dougherty County children in other schools where they won’t be sitting home staring at a computer all day.
Trump said that children are immune to COVID-19; the truth and facts are he’s not with this world. He lies then denies he said it. The presidential race should include not only Trump and Biden but also a write-in. I believe anyone could do better than the both of them together.
For some time now, Seattle has been on our “go-to” list. Not anymore.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a ticket forged in hell.
So Joe Biden wants to have a mandate that everyone wear a mask for the next three months when they go out. I went to the grocery store this morning. The mask police could have arrested and/or fined about a dozen people in the span of about 30 minutes. I do wear my mask whenever I go out, but a lot of people don’t. Who does he think is going to enforce this, the disappearing police department?
Michael Cohen’s going to throw the book at Trump. Of course, it will all be lies. All these numerous books are all lies. Even the one about Trump’s golfing. There are almost as many lies coming from these books as Trump’s mouth. And that’s a lot.
The new postmaster general announced reorganization of the post office. Democrats introduce a bill to reverse the changes. When you lose billions every year for years, when you are top-heavy with employees of questionable value, any company in the world makes cuts in their budgets when you are coming up in the red year after year. I am not a Trump person, but common sense tells you the post office needs reorganization and has for 40 years.
Kamala Harris’ grandfather was a slave owner. Wonder how she will dance around this. They compliment each other.
Let’s put responsibility for failure of schools to open safely squarely where it belongs — with Trump and his enablers in the GOP. Educators and their administrators are just trying to safely open schools in the absence of leadership from the White (and state) House.
If your reason for not voting for Trump again because there won’t be college football in the fall, man, are you petty. How about Trump’s epic failure to lead during the pandemic that has resulted in 166,000-plus dead Americans, millions of unemployed, widening of the racial divide, the inability of businesses and schools to re-open safely, the assault on democracy?
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris is the perfect example of the American melting pot. Her father is an African from Jamaica, and her mother, an east Indian. She is married to a white American. She is named after the Hindu Goddess of wealth and prosperity. The name is pronounced come-la.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.