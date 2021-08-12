squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Dear Texas Governor: You really have a lot of gall asking for outside medical help to solve the crisis in Texas hospitals, which you created by your moronic ban on masking mandates. In my judgment, you are a murderer.
I loved Q102 before it changed hands. I have tried to tune in to the online version, but it sounds like the idiots are running the asylum. The station I loved is garbage now. Thanks, Tripp Morgan.
Carlton, I was saddened to see the 9-year-old killed in the drive-by shooting. I was also upset to see the picture of him on the front page flashing a gang sign. What the hell does this say about what is going on in the neighborhoods in Albany?
Keep Mr. Lyons in the Sunday lineup. He is great.
The human brain is an amazing organ. It keeps working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year ... from before leaving the womb right up until the time a person votes Democrat.
8/11/21. Well said, Carlton.
Lee County and Billy Mathis, not ones to let the city of Albany and DOCO outdo them with area dollar stores, want to show off their brand new truck stop on 82 going toward Dawson ... because who needs factories and industry when you have truck stops and dollar stores? Where are those new chain restaurants like Albany has?
I agree with you, Carlton, about guns and gun violence. I think we’re in the minority though. Even some of my best friends feel they need more and bigger guns. Sadly, this is the world we live in now.
Would you please not blame the availability of guns for the recent shooting of an innocent 9-year-old? Blame society for not having strong enough laws, enforcement, and consequences to deter even this idiot from shooting up a house.
My complaint with dollar stores are the trashy people that shop there. I have seen them sit in their cars and throw their trash on the ground before leaving. Not the fault of the store.
Shout out to the Albany Symphony squawker. Your squawk made me laugh, and I truly hope everyone understood it. Signed, Yours Truly
So, so sad that Ms. Brown had to experience what she did in losing her son, but I was shocked at her comments during the news conference. That she says she would forgive the people who shot her son ... I don’t know if I could do that.
Fletcher, I don’t know where you came from, but you can’t be from the South. No true Southerner is opposed to guns. It’s gutless wonders like you who allow Democrats to win elections and send us in a liberal direction. Wherever you came from, go back there.
I am an upper-income individual, and I do most of my shopping at Dollar General and Family Dollar. I only go to the grocery store for meats and vegetables. Consider having your church and civic groups help people build gardens in their neighborhoods. Beans are healthier than meats, and these dollar stores sell plenty of canned and dried beans.
My experience with fresh fruits and veggies is that “desertarians” should buy more canned and frozen to overcome what’s offered and affordable in stores. Little food value from 20 varieties of unaffordable apples etc. or a jackfruit to choose from.
