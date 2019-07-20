squawkbox @albanyherald.com
While Herald readers are whining about the presidential election from 2 1/2 years ago and whether or not Trump and his followers are a cult, right here in Albany there are young people like Yash Jani doing fantastic things.
The Trump cult doesn’t get it. Who says you have to like where this country is with Trump leading it downward? What is wrong with wanting to make things better for all? Shouldn’t we all do our part to try and make this country the best it can be for everyone?
Carlton Fletcher, for you to compare President Trump with Jim Jones, Charles Manson and Hitler is totally un-American of you. I wanted to hurl when I read the article.
Albany State decides to do away with the two most successful sports teams at the university. One team has mostly white athletes, and the other mostly black athletes. I can’t believe that it is all about money. One has certainly been scarified for the other.
Who the h- — in Dougherty County has the bucks to jet out to California to see if unemployed Americans are applying for jobs in the agriculture industry? Got to be either a government worker or someone cashing in on the taxpayer.
We enjoyed dinner tonight at our newest downtown restaurant . Thanks to you and the other businesses that have taken their talents downtown in support of old Albany. My hat is off to you all.
Right on, squawker, about white flight, and not just talking about to Lee County. Just this year we have watched five affluent, charitable couples that are friends leave Albany to cities hundreds of miles away. I am sure there are many more moving that we don’t know about. Albany is now well-known for crime, litter and a broken-down school system. God help us.
Using the current Democrat logic: Hillary Clinton praised former Sen. Robert Byrd for his leadership. He had been a member of the KKK in West Virginia. Since she praised him, then she is a racist. Obama appointed her, a racist, as Secretary of State, so he is a racist. Does anyone see how this “racist” scam is so silly?
Trump, in the role of President of the United States, either is a racist or encourages racial division for his own political purposes. Or both. Shame on him.
Trump campaigned on how America was broken and only he could fix it. When Democrats criticize his policies he calls them un-American. What a hypocrite.
If you are going to storm Area 51 with the other idiots, be sure you read the part of the sign where it says “USE OF DEADLY FORCE AUTHORIZED.”
Our American Patriots didn’t like the direction this country was heading under British rule, so they fought the Revolutionary War. They fought for the ideals in the Declaration of Independence, that declares that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights. Sure glad they stayed and fought to better our country instead of going back to where they came from.
Anyone who can’t see the danger in Trump’s hateful speech and cynical approach to furthering his own self-interest is either woefully ignorant or has put aside decency and Christian values in a desperate attempt to retain a fragile grasp on power.