squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As a child, my friends and I would ride our horses within eyeshot of what was said to be a Nike Missile launch pad in Dougherty County. It was not accessible, yet you could see it from the field.
On behalf of multiple citizens of Dougherty, Sumter and Lee counties, please allow us to send our grateful appreciation to Ms. Toni Pickel in Congressman Bishop’s office, as she is the most professional, helpful, understanding person we have been able to work with. Sincere thank you, Congressman, for having Ms. Pickel, a great woman, in your office.
How can our coroner justify a new building, new lab, new everything at a cost of over $1 million for a county that is losing about 10% of our population every decade? If anything, the county government should be thinking about reducing departments. Losing 10,000 folks every 10 years calls for reduction, not expansion
In the Peanut survey, why wasn’t “dropped in a bottle of Coke” a choice? Speak up, you Coke lovers.
SMRs, I understand. You have hate in your hearts. But it’s not me you hate. You hate yourselves because I am a reflection of what you wish you could be. I rarely think of you, but you spend a lot of time thinking of me. I don’t hate people who are jealous because it’s just an acknowledgement that you know I’m better than you. Signed, Yours Truly
There was a time when I read or heard the following quote often: “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” Now I hear, “He is committing treason ...” “Cancel him ...” or “I hope he gets fired.”
Watching a young mom instruct a child to remove unwanted ice cream sandwiches from a cart and place on unattended shelf to melt and ruin, it is evident that much generational poverty and poor character is not society’s causation, its taught. Taking no responsibility, the demand is only for more.
The contest in Albany to see who can waste and steal the most taxpayer money is under way. The coroner’s ridiculous expenditures and desire for even more money is just one of many. The federal money arriving will be appropriated and wasted on many pet projects the commissioners claim are urgent. Malarkey. The Patriot
Based on Pat-Riot’s logic, the Democrats and the media aren’t behind the 20-plus women suing Donald Trump for sexual assault, he had it coming.
Now this is rich. Republicans ask nominees to rate their level of Christianity. Let’s move beyond Graham’s hypocrisy, as it is just the tip of how the Republican Party’s claim to a moral high ground is so ridiculous. Look at these great Christians in their party: Moore, Goetz, Trump, Bobert, Greene, Cosar, and on and on.
Americans had better pray for the recovery of Supreme Court Justice Thomas. With Biden promising to appoint blacks and women to important positions, he might appoint one of our local preachers to a post.
Everybody is crying the blues about Freddie Freeman not being back with the Braves. If Freeman wanted to stay in Atlanta he could have accepted the five-year deal. I agree with Chipper Jones, Freeman decided not to stay with the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.