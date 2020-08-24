squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Very sensible commentary by Commissioner Warbington on Rails to Trails. Since it covers three counties, the project must have commitment and support from all three counties. I have never seen paved trails. Are we building a highway? Let’s not waste taxpayers’ money to satisfy ego of a small group.
All you Trump worshipers: Will you go back to your “Christian values” after Trump leaves office, whether it’s in a few months, four years or 10 years? This man is vile, but you keep using the economy as a reason to support him. Could it be there are other, underlying reasons? It sure ain’t Christianity.
Listening to Trumpsters claim Joe Biden had to use a teleprompter for his acceptance speech last week was laughable. Has Donald Trump ever spoken at a rally, gave a speech or whatever that he didn’t have to use a teleprompter? It is obvious, and even then he still sounds as if he was reading at a second-grade level? They have a nerve criticizing Joe Biden or anyone for that matter.
BLM — Blacks Led by Marxists. Their cause is not black lives, it’s the Communist takeover of America as stated by the Marxist founders of BLM. Black lives play no part in this. It’s not about statues, flags, cities or anything other than erasing all vestiges of Western history, heritage, and culture and replacing it with Communism.
After four years the Deal-Maker has failed. There is no deal with China, North Korea, Iran. No deal on trade, health care, immigration, gun control or infrastructure. And he has done nothing to stop the coronavirus.
I don’t give a hoot about the House passing the post office bill. We need to cast our votes in person at the polls. End of story
Biden’s campaign manager states Biden has never had COVID-19. How would she know this, since he’s never been tested? They do realize that you can have the virus and be asymptomatic, right? I thought Biden said he would follow the advice of the experts, I guess he forgot that.
So I suppose the GOP is OK with being predominantly white males? And nepotism won’t be on parade even when half of the keynote speakers at the RNC will be Trump family members? This just confirms that, ride or die, the GOP has become Trump’s party.
The ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation reported that 0.00006 percent of mail-in votes in the last 20 years have been fraudulent. Still think Trump’s not setting up his base to cry fraud if he loses?
When I watch the news on TV about the demonstrations in Portland, New York City, Seattle, I don’t see demonstrators. I see hoodlums looting, destroying property. All of the problem cities ae Democrat-ruled cities. Are the Democrats financing this? My guess is yes, as they don’t stop it.
If anyone needs great customer service and trade knowledge in the electrical craft, please go to Lowes and ask for Mr. Mac (an Army vet) for customer service and Mr. Kris, who is the very best in electrical knowledge and is able to quickly provide both answers to your questions and recommend the best product purchase for your need. Thank you, Lowes, for hiring these men.
