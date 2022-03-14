squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What an excellent column written by Creede Hinshaw. That one of our southwest Georgia elected leaders (Carden Summers) would push legislation to criminalize homelessness is a farce. Who does this man think he is? Exhibiting some of that Trumpian “Christianity” to show the Atlanta boys he’s with ‘em? He should be voted out of office.
I guess Lorenzo Heard has spent that taxpayer-funded $5 million grant for his supposed after-school reading program. I feel sorry for him because he couldn’t wet his beak with the Pigford settlement that made the Sherrods rich overnight.
If you want schools to produce contributing citizens then let’s start with allowing them to do their jobs. Banning books, class discussion topics, historical perspectives, etc. does what to create thinking, knowledgeable, future-inventing adults?
Once again, if you don’t like someone and the columns they write, don’t read them. Don’t try to dictate who gets published and who doesn’t. You’re not the editor.
Trump the draft dodger, sexual predator, tax cheat, con man, bigot ... among other things, giving advice? I’m not that gullible.
A guy telling a story from his own experiences is not belittling others; he’s writing about an experience from his own perspective. Squawkers complaining about Ludwig’s columns should have a go at writing their own. I’m sure it would be brilliant and not opposed by anyone.
Had enough of Tom Brady. He is so like the “boy who cried wolf.” Retire.
As requested: former HUD Secretary Ben Carson; Minneapolis Pastor W. Seth Martin; entrepreneur Kmele Foster; York College professor Eric Smith; successful businessman Herman Cain; and Condoleezza Rice, who called CRT “dangerous and a step backwards.” You can’t change history to suit your belligerent moods. The Patriot
If elected, Stacy Abrams will do for Georgia what Biden has done for the United States.
I agree, squawker. I’m a little fed up with Major League Baseball right now. But when I think back on last year’s World Series and all those images of the Atlanta Braves taking their second title, I get a kind of warm and fuzzy feeling that makes me want to see the team defend its title. Ahhhh spring.
Sending Biden or Harris out to speak on the world stage is like taking a dog out for a walk in a nice park. You know the handler is going to have to follow behind with a bucket and shovel to clean up the mess. What a pair of clueless nitwits.
I see where the closed convenience store at Oakland and Westover is now some sort of Mt. Zion Church office. Another taxpaying business and property is taken over by a non-taxpaying church. Mt. Zion had already taken the southwest corner off of the tax roles. But Albany/Dougherty cannot give seniors a break with property school taxes.
And here I was thinking it was Daylight “Savings” Time. Thank you, oh great wise one, for clearing that up. And congrats on your toilet clock.
When I read all the politically charged bitterness in the Squawkbox, it makes me sad. So much energy wasted on hatred and ill will. What a pathetic group.
