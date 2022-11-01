How does the squawker know the poll workers are Stacey Abrams supporters? Did they tell him that? Poll workers, nor anyone in a voting area, are allowed to display any type of political material or discuss politics within a certain distance of a polling place.
Hey, here’s an idea all you “nonprofits” who are helping all the “poor people” who don’t have jobs: Tell them to get off their a$$es and go to work. There are all kinds of opportunities, but you enable their sorryness by getting government handouts for them with a little extra for yourselves.
Well, YT, I have read your response to all the squawkers and must say we all look forward to your campaign. Are you willing to go all the way and clean out Lorenzo and the clowns, do what’s best for the city of Albany? If so, we will support you 110%. The Patriot
With Auburn’s head football coach fired, T’s column this Thursday could be interesting.
I’ve voted for Sanford Bishop eight times over the years and always considered him a competent, if flawed, politician. I was starting to have doubts about him, though, and when I saw Lorenzo Heard in his latest campaign ad, that sealed it for me. He’ll never get another one of my votes.
Breaking news: the Miss USA pageant was rigged. I knew Trump had some involvement in that event.
The local TV stations seem to be run by amateur crews. WALB has been interrupting NASCAR races during the last laps of the race. WSWG has been running commercials at the wrong time interrupting “The Price Is Right.” FOX 31 was blocking the baseball score with the weather alert scroll. Doesn’t anyone monitor what is being shown on the screen?
I’m not trying to be funny, but exactly what “proven track record” is candidate Taylor referring to versus his opponent in District 153? According to Monday’s article, Taylor has been unsuccessful in all previous campaigns. And how helpful is Walker’s endorsement? He is a neophyte with his own baggage.
Except for what Fletcher has called the “lunatic fringe,” most Republicans have moved past Trump. It’s Democrats who remain fixated on this pathetic weasel of a human being. Y’all keep fighting against Trump while the GOP takes control of both houses of Congress.
The Squawker who says Republicans vote for whomever Trump tells them to doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I wonder how many congregations vote for candidates their pastors tell them to. Not just tells, but arranges transportation to the polls. How many people vote for Congressman Bishop because of the color of his skin?
President Obama came to Georgia and called Walker “a celebrity who wants to be a politician.” Interesting coming from a Martha’s Vineyard politician who wants to be a celebrity.
Those of you saying the city commissioners deserve a raise: Maybe you’re just so cool you have to go against the majority, but if you really feel that way maybe you can give a reason or two why you think they deserve these raises. I can give you several why they don’t.
Trump promotes dangerous lies knowing his fake Christians will believe him and then commit violence.
