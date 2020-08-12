squawkbox@albanyherald.com
All you “hell no I ain’t fergot” Trump lovers should be insulted by his venue for his acceptance speech: Gettysburg, the site of a battle that cinched the win for the Union in the War Between the States. You shouldn’t have supported such a doofus. He doesn’t realize that the Confederate-flag-waving crowd doesn’t like being reminded of Gettysburg.
Way to go, Joe. You just guaranteed us four more years of Trump. The GOP is celebrating.
Due to Trump’s failed leadership to deal with the China Flu, there will be no college football this fall. I will never vote for Trump again.
A former friend of mine told me she voted for Trump because Hillary was a liar. That’s like voting for Charles Manson because the other candidate was a shoplifter. That Masked Man
How can Republicans gripe about Bishop, looking at who they worship. Pot, kettle, black.
Albany is very fortunate to have men like Chris Cohilas and Bo Dorough as city and county commissioners. For too many years, we have had inexperienced and incompetent school teachers, civil rights activists and forklift operators making bad decisions that we continue to pay for.
Sure wish the Squawkbox would separate legitimate local squawks from the never-ending drivel some use to spout their hatred of national political parties and people. We can see that trash 24/7 on TV. You aren’t changing minds. You are just like the irritating little dogs that yap all day and night just to be heard. Give them their own section so the rest won’t have to wade through their mindless innuendo.
Phoebe needs to practice what it preaches. The picture on the front page of Tuesday’s Herald says to me that social distancing isn’t important as long as you are wearing a mask. That is untrue. These young women are too close together, even if they are wearing masks, and their arms are draped around each other. Stop sending out mixed messages.
Schools are supposed to educate and provide productive members of Society. Not just a percentage, but entire classes. Have our educators and their administrators failed us?
After years of so-called dedicated service, we find Georgia’s congressman is not as clean as he should be. So now all you Democrats, what do you do? Vote him in again? Now he can really fit in with his Democratic pals in the House and Senate. I am sure Mrs. Pelosi is proud of him. If she isn’t proud, it is only because he got caught.
My wife and I went shopping with masks, went home, took off the masks. Brought home the wrong wife.
I’ll agree USPS will make mistakes. I don’t think we need to lose their service. I am tired of reading how bad they are. I have been in this town since 1964, and I have never had a serious issue with them. In the last 16 years, I have had to take a piece of mail to a neighbor three times. Twice someone brought something to me. You can sign me GC.
If you want to complain about the Albany Humane Society, be sure that you volunteer. I am very grateful for the current manager, who is more than qualified. We need to brag about her competency; perhaps she’s our only hope. God bless all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.