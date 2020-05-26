squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Fish heads, guts and a styrofoam cup thrown from a vehicle. I think your parents did not teach you respect for others’ property. I try to keep my yard as well as the surrounding ditches cleaned up. Now, I have to clean this smelly mess up. I will take note of those with boats coming and going from the neighborhood, and I am planning on putting up a camera, so smile, you’re on candid camera. Expect a call from the local sheriff’s office. This happened in Canterbury Subdivision.
There has got to be other creditable intelligent conservative writers for The Herald to choose from other than that whiny Michael Reagan.
Can someone remind me which church President Trump attends on Sundays?
Sometimes the best thing said is absolutely nothing.
I telephoned Gov. Kemp’s Atlanta office objecting to the relaxing of shelter-in-place rules, but I see the wisdom of the governor’s action now. He did so with health officials’ good advice.
The bathroom in Sasser must have gold-plated fixtures if that much was spent on it. The Trail folks want the best, but want to use other folks’ money to pay for it. Typical left wing thinking.
What a truly moving, well-produced Memorial Day special on the Queen Bee radio station Monday. I laughed, I cried, I smiled at the memories. I also felt a renewed sense of pride in my country and the men and women who have sacrificed for it. Thank you, Queen Bee.
I am tired of not getting sale papers in my Sunday Herald. Pay attention and deliver everything that I pay for.
People don’t have to wait on a vaccine, just get 10,000 IUs of Vitamin D, either through supplementation or from the sun, and you will strengthen your immune system to help fight off COVID-19.
It’s sad when governments and groups supposedly created to do “public good” don’t have the decency to honor a contract both groups agreed to. That trail to Sasser should already have been built.
To all you moronic, north Slappy/Avenues toothless meth addicts, crackhead ghetto-tards from the south side, and Lee County preppy yuppies: Stop driving on the west dam entrance to the Riverwalk trail. That trail is for foot and bicycle traffic, not so you lazy bums can drive to a fishing spot. Learn to walk.
I read that the city had budget meetings for next year. I hope they can include yard debris pickup. They seem to have run out of budget for this year. The city’s website says yard debris pickup every two weeks; we are 21 weeks into this year, and they have picked up three times in my neighborhood.
Good to see Dick Yarbrough back, and David Carroll is a hoot. Can’t believe I really used that word “hoot.”
In America, liberal left wing Marxist socialists are promoting the removal and destruction of monuments and statues that represent history and heritage. Confederate symbols were the first targeted, but the culture war is now targeting George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, Christopher Columbus, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, Francis Scott Key, Abraham Lincoln and others. It is an attack on Western culture and civilization.
