squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I need more information on how to get a house built for $125,000. By the way, each unit is two three-bedroom homes at old Turner Field base housing.
The city of Albany must own over a billion dollars worth of rolling stock. I see city vehicles all over town not being utilized or properly used and serving no useful purpose. I can’t possibly be the only one who notices this.
I see Phil Cannon is representing the Historical Preservation Commission in its ill-advised lawsuit against the Albany city commissioners. Every time I see Phil Cannon’s name mentioned, he is representing the bad guy.
What’s really “low intelligence” is to defend/support someone who has tried/is still trying to overthrow democracy. You can call yourselves conservative or Christian or nation-loving Republicans; a tree is known by the fruit that it bears. Don’t like your hypocrisy being called out? Stop being a hypocrite.
I agree with Hope Campbell. “In fact, why even have a preservation ordinance?”
“Lifemark,” the Kendrick Brothers’ movie, has just had showtimes extended and more daytime showings. Therefore, my squawk about it is irrelevant.
While we are throwing billions of hard-working Americans’ money to reduce the carbon footprint and save the planet, are we not just a small percentage of the polluters? Until China, Russia, South America, India, etc. join us, we are just spinning our wheels and wasting trillions.
I am stoked about Honey Jam!
Being an avid supporter of female leaders — Albright, Thatcher, Ginsburg, Yousafzai and others — contrary to AOC’s statement that she can’t be elected president because men hate women: the truth is she, Palin and Harris are non-presidential because of incompetent, arrogant stupidity, not gender.
Are you stupid or what? How can anyone be friends with a person that pointed a gun at and threatened to blow their brains out? No amount of mental help wipes that clean. You people are delusional.
Only a few days remain of King Biden’s rule of authority. He will become more useless than he already is. Maybe he will resign rather than experience terrific rejection and defeat.
I don’t want to use his name in print, because his extremely huge head gets even bigger when he sees it, but that guy making a local commissioner up to be a Nazi and singing threatening songs in his shower is a complete a$$. He keeps getting creepier and creepier. He needs to go back that closet he hid in.
Poll says 1 in 4 Republicans (Rinos) thinks Trump did something wrong in concealing documents. Which means 3 out of 4 Republicans thinks he hasn’t done anything wrong. Do the math.
Just had to say “thank you” to the Biden/Harris administration for the American Rescue Plan. It is being used well in Georgia.
Grand jury recommendations, idiocy on steroids, missing only the magic wand and a government grant. To have young parents, bankers, teachers, and store clerks as part-time soldiers, with empty carbines on East Broad patrol while drunken gang hoodlums fire automatic weapons from speeding Impalas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.