Yours Truly, I have long thought you an intelligent person, and I admire your comebacks to the so-called SMRs. But your praising King Randall as someone who’s accomplished much was only about race. His “accomplishments” reportedly include going AWOL, buying personal items with ill-gotten money and lying about buying a school.
Sunday’s Squawkbox was so nice that you reprinted it on Monday, minus the 1/4-page notice of an application for a liquor license? Did you think no one would notice? Get it together, Albany Herald.
Mr. Yarbrough is right, the Georgia GOP is being held hostage by Trump crazies.
Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) asked if there’s anything the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management can do to alter the earth’s orbit to combat the effects of global warming. I think they should have said, “That is a job for Superman.” People are actually electing idiots like this. That Masked Man
Amen, Fletcher. These self-absorbed kids working in retail outlets/restaurants today have no concept of customer service. The business owners would be wise to observe them and get rid of the ones who are hurting business.
So, YT, you think Randall is someone with worthy “accomplishments?” A proven liar, this con man is not someone for anyone to look up to, especially our young black boys looking for someone to emulate.
There is very little interest in the election to fill June Bug’s seat on the board because no matter who wins, nothing will change.
Headlines read “Biden bashes GOP.” I say who cares? The GOP has several things to bash him and the Democrats about.
Question commissioners should be asking is the combined total cost of coroner office after going to full-time employment. Total cost defined as salary, lifetime retirement, insurance, auto, and medical for life. Albany’s overburdened taxpayers would like to know.
Business owners: Look at who you’re hiring. These whiny kids are driving customers away.
It’s not newly labeled terrorists — white supremacists — that are killing Albany children and terrorizing American cities, nor hurricanes chasing Guatemalans to America. It’s gangs and criminals. Not political to admit and we are gutless to confront, easier to spend billions to stockade the victims.
Thank you LGBTQ community for not shutting up.
Our Republican friends in Atlanta threw away SWGA when they cut out the 2nd Congressional District. Our district was cut out to include Macon, Columbus, and Albany to assure a Democrat would win elections. And Rep. Bishop has won for many years. Caught misusing taxpayer dollars ... but the foolish folks of SWGA keep him in office.
Never thought I’d see a day when 200 votes would get you into a runoff election in a district with almost 10,000 registered voters. Don’t blame the candidates or the election office or anyone else ... it’s the voters’ fault.
We give drug addicts free needles, methadone, and even clean places to shoot up. We supply free Narcan to save their lives when they overdose. Why don’t we do the same thing for diabetics? Equal treatment for all, isn’t that the watchword?
