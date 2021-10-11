squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Scott Ludwig said it for me re the “great” state of Texas. But watch it, Scott. They will be gunning for you.
It’s a shame you had to defend yourself against people who, like you said, just repeat what they’ve heard, true or not. I’m sure they’ll read your column and just brush you off and accuse you of lying. I also agree about the politicians: I vote for who I believe is the best person, not for the party.
Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright; The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light; And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout;
But there is no joy in Tuscaloosa or Toomer’s Corner ... ‘cause Awburn and Bamer both got their hinies whupped Saturday.
What do the candidates for city commissioner in ward II (Bobby Coleman, Adam Inyang, Jalen Johnson) have to say about the city’s decision to locate a fire station in Tift Park?
I am a 76-year-old man. Woke up this morning, donned my aviators and dropped the top on my Miata. A pretty young lady smiled and said hello at the post office. Motored on up to the Waffle House and had a great breakfast. Life is good in my world.
Lee County is cutting their property taxes. How is it that a county without much industry can reduce the property tax, but Dougherty still has the highest property tax in the state? And our leaders want to spend over $5 million on a gym and $2 million on something called the Ritz? And they wonder why we lost another 10% of our population.
What planet is Scott Ludwig from? Texas is a disaster when he is an Albany Democrat? Bwahahahaha.
Mr. Dyer, let me add (as a non-black) my sentiments to your plea to join the ASU RAMily. I am both a proud member and have been welcomed graciously into the family. We should all support ASU and stop complaining if we have not gotten involved to improve or sought to gain knowledge of the truth. I had an awesome time during homecoming celebrations.
When I hear people complain that they cannot find anyone to work for them, I want to ask, “How much were you offering to pay them?”
Has anyone noticed the postal system has become very inefficient; mail takes a week to go across town. My Wednesday paper arrived on Saturday. Is there no accountability in the system? The workers have always been overpaid, now they are underworked. I won’t be able to read this in the Squawkbox because I don’t know when my paper will arrive.
After reading the Squawkbox: Trump supporters, how does it feel to be ridiculed by the enlightened?
One SMR displayed the absolute ignorance and lack of education common among SMRs. He suggested that since a black man participated in a NASCAR race in 1963 that racism doesn’t exist. I guess in his “mind,” there hasn’t been any racial incidents since then. I hope that SMR realizes how stupid that statement was. Signed, Yours Truly
To the one that says solar power isn’t free: Once the equipment is purchased there are no more bills, no one pays for sunlight. The electric companies get the sun free and charge customers, so why isn’t it free?
