squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Join us on March 29, the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as Americans unite to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
The far-left needs a lesson in common sense, if that’s even possible.
Georgia’s senior tax and budget policy analyst Danny Kanso’s column in the Albany Herald 3-24-22 is way off base. The income tax has been turned into another welfare payment. When one gets back two to three times more than they paid, they are not getting their refund, they are getting yours and my refund. A flat tax is the only fair tax.
What is the gain of hatred?
To the squawker who figures you can say anything because it’s free speech: Well, you can. You just have to suffer consequences. Cannot incite riots. All kinds of things. You can’t try to get people to falsify election results. You can’t lie in court. You can’t call someone and encourage them to overturn an election. That’s speech not allowed.
Next year, I’ll set my alarm clock earlier and be first in line for the Outdoor Expo. I didn’t get a 5-gallon bucket this year! But my family and I had a great time!
It’s almost time for the free lunch: fiddleheads, dandelion greens, lamb’s quarters ... to spring.
Science has completed sequencing of the genome for the dodo bird. But, If reintroduced, what will happen if it crosses with a Congress member?
It would be funny watching clowns like Lindsey Graham preen and showboat during the hearings for the Supreme Court nominee if it weren’t so serious a breach of policy, not to mention decency. He and his colleagues fear “partisan rulings” ... which is precisely what they sought with Trump’s nominees. Hypocrites.
What a show by Graham, Cruz, Holley and Cotton. But we have seen this before when Thurgood Marshall was seeking Senate confirmation. Note Southern Senators and devout segregationists McClellan, Ervin, Eastland, and of course Strom Thurmond were originators of this attack style. There was no justification for what we saw.
The past five years, Trump praised and fawned over Putin. Biden called Putin a killer and a war criminal. Trumpsters attacked the blue on Jan 6. Trump wants to give them pardons.
Hey Squawker, just an FYI for a jerk who doesn’t get it: Domestic abuse is not a political balloon for you to exploit in this forum. In 50 years, I’ve seen and heard the denial of abusers from every walk of life, especially media monsters from the big news outlets. CNN is the most recent five-star example. Please stay in your lane. The Patriot
To the Trump-stumping squawker who is going to “take our country back:” You sound like Putin going after Ukraine. Neither country ever belonged to either one of you, and you both will fail.
It grows continuously more amazing how far Georgia’s elected clowns — Kemp, Miller, Greene, and the like — will go to try and maintain control in a state that no longer looks like they do. They’re desperate, and their desperation shows in their embarrassingly illegal legislation. Time will get them all ... we hope sooner than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.