Aukievah, Quintavious, Marcus, Laborris; Jacquarious, Juan, Marqavious; Grim reapers are ready, on Highland, Society, down Juniper and Cherry; With AKs and nines, rapping gang member signs, someone gonna die tonight. Morn for Zamil, Quintus, Markell; Jaylin, Quintus and D’Varri; Get off the street, under beds children sleep; who else gonna die tonight? Albany, Columbus, Macon and Douglas; Impotent leaders, in sterile city chambers; scratched heads with no answers in sight. Children, old men, homeless and kin. The innocent will die, mothers will cry, Over who gonna die tonight.
When a Dougherty County driver gets a handicap tag, is he or she strictly instructed at that time to always drive slowly in the left-hand lane?
Maybe now we can focus on finding a vaccine for this virus that continues to ravage our country. Nope, doctors aren’t getting paid more to diagnose COVID, and, no, it didn’t end the day after the election. Listening to foolishness like that is part of what has caused the numbers to skyrocket.
Wasn’t it curious that Billy Mathis wasn’t present for Scott Steiner’s presentation at the Lee County Commission meeting last week? As the story in the Herald made clear, there is not going to be a hospital in Lee County, and Mathis knows that. So rather than face facts like a man, he hid out while Mr. Steiner pointed out Phoebe’s impact on the county. Small-town — and small-minded — politics.
Thought about going out and doing some looting last night but nearest Bass Pro Shop is almost 100 miles away.
Finally, the Herald has a commonsense columnist who doesn’t slant his words to fit the company line, right or left. Will Thault’s recent column was a pleasure to read and so accurate. I hope the paper will continue to run articles by Mr. Thault. His writing is thought-provoking.
Now that the election is over, come out to Tift Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday morning in November to do your Christmas shopping. Lots of creative crafts to choose from for the people on your Christmas list.
Happy birthday, Marines. With so many other things going on in our world, we sometimes take you guys — and the base — for granted in southwest Georgia. But we appreciate so much what you men and women do to keep us safe and to support our community. May God bless you all ... semper fi.
Thank you, Ms. Tee Taylor, for all you do for the city of Albany. You and Ms. Sayler of APD do an outstanding job. And Miss McCoy gave an amazing speech. This has been a conversation with several of us: Will you please consider running for a political office? You know exactly what the people need: a fighter and a good speaker. Thank you and please think about it. You have so much support.
Gerald Greene is like that old Timex commercial. ... He just keeps on ticking. Congratulations, Mr. Greene, on your election victory. It continues to confound the folks in Atlanta that you’re the only Republican in the state House serving a majority black constituency, which only proves that people know who has their best interest at heart, no matter the color of their skin.
